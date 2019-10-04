A Acadiana Black Business Expo is set for 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Le Beni Venue event hall at the Northgate Mall.
The event will include guest speakers, musical acts and comedians along with table space for businesses to advertise their services and sell their goods. Over 30 black-owned businesses will participate organizer Christina Bouttee said.
A former elementary school teacher, Boutte spent 10 years teaching, but an accident left her disabled and needing 18 surgeries, including two total hip replacements. Once she was able to return to work, she was inspired by her daughters' and friends' small businesses and wanted to pursue her own on the north side.
But she also realized how underserved businesses on the north side of Lafayette were.
"This has been something that was on my heart for a long time," she said. "I thought this would be a good way for everyone in the community to learn about businesses. I think that on the north side that there’s not as much recognition of the businesses here as opposed to businesses on the south side."
Acadiana Business Today: LAGCOE preps Morial Center for first New Orleans show; Manufacturing Week shows Acadiana students possible future career paths
Interest is rising for LAGCOE’s first oil and gas trade show outside of Lafayette, leaders of the biennial event suggested Thursday.
Most students are told the only way to find a good job is by going to college, but this week hundreds of Acadiana students were shown the care…
A Acadiana Black Business Expo is set for 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Le Beni Venue event hall at the Northgate Mall.
Low-cost airline Frontier Airlines will seasonally suspend its flights out of Lafayette Regional Airport Nov. 11, an airlines spokesman said.
Commercial additions/alterations