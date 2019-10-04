A Acadiana Black Business Expo is set for 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Le Beni Venue event hall at the Northgate Mall.

The event will include guest speakers, musical acts and comedians along with table space for businesses to advertise their services and sell their goods. Over 30 black-owned businesses will participate organizer Christina Bouttee said.

A former elementary school teacher, Boutte spent 10 years teaching, but an accident left her disabled and needing 18 surgeries, including two total hip replacements. Once she was able to return to work, she was inspired by her daughters' and friends' small businesses and wanted to pursue her own on the north side.

But she also realized how underserved businesses on the north side of Lafayette were.

"This has been something that was on my heart for a long time," she said. "I thought this would be a good way for everyone in the community to learn about businesses. I think that on the north side that there’s not as much recognition of the businesses here as opposed to businesses on the south side."