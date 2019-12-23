Angela Cring enlisted in LAGCOE’s cause as a young woman and leaves it as a more accomplished one. She said she believes incremental progress under her leadership has helped the Lafayette-based organization weather recent tough times in the industry; of that, she said she's most proud.
Cring, 45, a geologist, was a volunteer with Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition in 2005 but two years later signed on in a part-time role and, in 2009, a full-time role of planning and technical director under former executive director Sally Ware.
After Ware’s retirement in 2011, Cring took LAGCOE’s lead position and with her staff presented four additional biennial shows in the past decade, along the way marking these innovations or achievements:
- Growing the international portion of the biennial LAGCOE trade show, luring more global visitors and participating with the U.S. Department of Commerce to attract international delegations.
- Creating energy innovation challenges, with competitors presenting new ideas for products.
- Adding a job fair, matching interested employers with willing workers.
- Initiating the Young Professionals of LAGCOE, providing younger entrants in the oil and gas industry a place to thrive within the organization.
- Establishing and growing additional scholarship and industry exposure opportunities for students with interest in oil and gas.
“We’ve been trying new things to keep the life and excitement in the show,” she said.
Most saw results.
Cring said her chief goal with LAGCOE was providing more value at the show for oil and gas professionals, making the exposition more attractive to executives and professionals who wanted to learn and do business there. That included recruiting more speakers and more patrons who were empowered to make deals with companies exhibiting at the show.
Some executives, Cring said, didn’t want to walk the floor at LAGCOE but preferred learning from event speakers. LAGCOE initially added speakers to the program in the late 1990s, but Cring said the organization dramatically increased speakers starting in 2011.
Those efforts appeared to be successful, with soaring attendance at shows in 2013 and 2015, when oil prices were high. The attendance reflected additional growing interest in LAGCOE, she said. Attendance grew to nearly 17,000.
But lingering low prices for oil undermined the show’s attendance in 2017, as Louisiana companies — many connected to offshore drilling — suffered, Cring said. Some went out of business; some moved their operations out of Louisiana.
The show moved to New Orleans for the first time in 2019, charged admission and focused on a new audience — those who could sign contracts. That's what exhibitors wanted, not casual attendees.
“We wanted to draw more operators and more executive-level decision-makers,” she said.
The new location provided a better venue at the Ernest Morial Convention Center and the paid audience gave the show a better bottom line than in 2017. But the move caused some dissatisfaction in Lafayette, which relied heavily upon the LAGCOE visitors for tourism income, and even among some longtime LAGCOE members and supporters.
Moving to New Orleans, she said, provided attendees with better travel arrangements, better accommodations and a livelier nightlife. She said those who rented space at the 2019 show were more pleased with the type of clients or potential clients that attended.
Cring told the board last week that she was ready to leave her position. She’s uncertain what she’ll do in the future, but she said she’s ready to try something new.
A graduate of Bolton High in Alexandria, Millsaps College and Ole Miss, where she earned a graduate degree in geology, Cring said she will turn her immediate attention to her family. But she said she has developed new skills, including the capacity to set a vision for LAGCOE and carry it out.
Nonetheless, she said, she’s proud of what she and the organization accomplished while she was executive director for more than eight years. She said each show either added something new to the LAGCOE offerings or grew and developed existing programs. Innovations, she said, helped the show survive a rough patch in the oil industry with low oil prices that she compared to that of the 1980s.
Board chairman Greg Stutes said the organization would miss Cring’s “personal and professional commitment to LAGCOE.”
Corinne Sprague, LAGCOE’s event and volunteer services coordinator, will become interim executive when Cring leaves Jan. 3. Sprague said Cring’s leadership had “provided LAGCOE with a roadmap for our success.”