Gabrielle Headrick of Lafayette paid $20 extra for express, next-day shipping in October to make sure she got her order as fast as possible.
Her order was still delayed for a week.
Many shoppers in Lafayette and across the country are running up against shipping delays now with the holiday shopping ramping up. The causes range from employment shortages to the scarcity of certain products.
“Even if you pay for the faster, more expensive shipping option, it’s usually still delayed,” said Headrick, 26.
As increasing consumer demand and overloaded shipping networks get into the holiday season, the problem will very likely worsen. Jessica Clements with Shipping Etc., 3209 W. Pinhook Road, said companies like the one she works for ship through larger companies such as FedEx and UPS, but the backlog from COVID-19 has increased shipping times for many of those companies.
“Right now, everything is difficult because of COVID,” Clements said. “It's going to be pretty crippling this year.”
Ross Dupre, the manager of the UPS Customer Center, 115 Commission Blvd., said total shipments have increased since COVID-19, but the growing backlog is putting stress on the company, especially with upcoming holiday season.
UPS has increased the number of trucks on the streets, Dupre said, and implemented employees’ personal vehicles to help with shipments. It also plans to hire roughly 100,000 seasonal employees to work as package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers, according to a UPS press release.
Sheila Ruest, a sales director for Pampered Chef in Breaux Bridge, said the shipping delays have not been too bad for the company yet.
“We are not having issues, but it’s not to say we won’t have any,” Ruest said.
With over 35,000 consultants, Pampered Chef is an Illinois-based company that sells cookware. Ruest said the company is experiencing extended processing times on recent orders because of the increased volume of online shoppers.
“We normally ship within three business days of receiving the order, however lately it has been about five days,” Ruest said.
Ruest said she does not think the processing time for orders will become any more than five business days because Pampered Chef uses on-hand inventory.
After the U.S. Postal Service announced the increased shipping rates for the holiday season, Headrick said she noticed many of her favorite online stores began offering free shipping to customers who spend a certain amount of money.
“I usually make sure to qualify with the free shipping or I won’t purchase an item,” Headrick said.
Headrick is not the only online shopper to utilize free shipping deals. Ruest said ever since Pampered Chef increased its shipping rates, she has noticed more customers qualifying for free shipping.
“If a customer spends $150, they receive free shipping and when they spend $80, they get a free gift,” Ruest said. “I find customers purchasing more to receive the free gift and free shipping.”
A lot of the shipping delays are because of the shutdown of factories in the U.S. but also in Germany, China, South Korea and Taiwan according to Anthony Greco, professor of economics and finance at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. That’s led to shortages at the big box stores, grocery stores, gas stations, auto dealerships and many retail outlets.
Out-of-stock items are up 172% since January 2020, according to the 2021 Adobe Analytics report, which analyzes consumer data. Apparel, sporting goods, baby and toddler products and electronics are among the highest of out-of-stock categories.
“We have a lot of stuff that are still on the ships and containers and whatnot — a lot of products,” Greco said. “The shelves are not empty except for some cases with some specific products which, puts a high stress on prices.”
Discounts over high-profile sales days were weaker because of product shortages and a surge in online demand, the data indicated. Adobe predicted discounts will stay in the 5-25% range instead of the 10-30% range of previous years.
Holiday sales are expected to rise from November to December from 8.5% to 10.5% for a total of $843.4 billion and $859 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. Greco said he does not think that holiday spending will increase, though, because of high prices and lack of products.
“It is going to put pressure on holiday shopping because there are not many goods available,” Greco said. “There is going to be a shortness or scarcity of certain items like electronic products. There is always a frenzy of people trying to be first for holiday shopping, but I think they will find higher prices and a lack of supplies. I’ve already been shopping for Christmas just in case of shipping delays.”