Commercial additions, alterations

RESTAURANT: 2515 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; McDonald's, owner; Jasmine Rios, applicant; L R Mourning Co. Inc., contractor; $47,000.

HOSPITAL: 4801 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; OLOL Regional Medical Center, owner; description, sixth-floor build-out; Tucker Hitt, applicant; Kent Design Build Inc., contractor; $2,219,919.

OTHER: 121 Park Center Drive, Broussard; Gleason Ledet Construction, applicant and contractor; embalming room; $36,105. 

New houses

135 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.

133 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

106 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $171,000.

108 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.

110 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.

112 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $166,500.

114 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.

116 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.

118 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $171,000.

105 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.

103 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $261,000.

105 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

108 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.

106 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $234,000.

111 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

100 Rose Of Sharon Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

606 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $198,000.

602 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

306 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $202,500.

126 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $207,000.

104 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.

202 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $171,000.

209 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $265,500.

211 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $220,500.

200 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.

128 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.

126 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $166,500.

124 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.

406 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $250,326.

408 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $246,397.

604 Deer Meadow Blvd., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $182,467.

111 Lillian St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $289,917.

115 Meadow Walk, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $207,849.

111 Lakes Edge Drive, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $240,759.

101 Lakes Edge Drive, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $243,316.

300 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Mar-Key Builders LLC; $350,292.

418 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; EJ Rock Construction; $258,162.

420 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; EJ Rock Construction; $295,608.

105 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $205,292.

109 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $188,714.

