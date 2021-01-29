Commercial additions, alterations
RESTAURANT: 2515 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; McDonald's, owner; Jasmine Rios, applicant; L R Mourning Co. Inc., contractor; $47,000.
HOSPITAL: 4801 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; OLOL Regional Medical Center, owner; description, sixth-floor build-out; Tucker Hitt, applicant; Kent Design Build Inc., contractor; $2,219,919.
OTHER: 121 Park Center Drive, Broussard; Gleason Ledet Construction, applicant and contractor; embalming room; $36,105.
New houses
135 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.
133 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
106 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $171,000.
108 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
110 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
112 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $166,500.
114 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
116 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
118 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $171,000.
105 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.
103 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $261,000.
105 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
108 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.
106 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $234,000.
111 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
100 Rose Of Sharon Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
606 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $198,000.
602 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.
306 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $202,500.
126 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $207,000.
104 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
202 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $171,000.
209 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $265,500.
211 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $220,500.
200 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
128 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
126 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $166,500.
124 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
406 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $250,326.
408 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $246,397.
604 Deer Meadow Blvd., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $182,467.
111 Lillian St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $289,917.
115 Meadow Walk, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $207,849.
111 Lakes Edge Drive, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $240,759.
101 Lakes Edge Drive, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $243,316.
300 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Mar-Key Builders LLC; $350,292.
418 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; EJ Rock Construction; $258,162.
420 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; EJ Rock Construction; $295,608.
105 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $205,292.
109 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $188,714.