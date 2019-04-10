Sears is making attempts to reclaim ownership of its Hometown and Outlet stores, according to Tuesday reports.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, which has one store in Lafayette and four others in Louisiana, rejected an offer from a company affiliated with the hedge fund controlled by former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert to buy all the remaining Sears Hometown stock not already owned by the fund, according to a report from the USA Today.

The company separated from Sears Holdings in 2012 and is not affiliated with the Sears Holdings bankruptcy proceedings. It has an outlet store at 2001 NW Evangeline Thruway and Hometown stores in Eunice, Mansura, DeRidder and Many. The store near Morgan City closed late last year.

The company rejected the offer but remains in negotiations with ESL, the report indicated. Lampert, ESL and its affiliates own nearly 59% stake in company.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores have 677 locations, many of which are franchised, is a publicly traded company. It reported a net loss of $53.5 million in 2018, down from a net loss of $95.1 million in 2017.

The news comes a week after Sears announced plans to open three Sears Home & Life Stores in the U.S., including one at 4405 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. It has closed more than 3,500 stores and cut about 250,000 jobs in the last 15 years before filing for bankruptcy last year, the USA Today reported.