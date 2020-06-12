When the mandatory shelter in place order was issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards in late March and our economy ground to a halt, the Acadiana housing market was also significantly impacted.
April’s total homes sales reported to the Realtor Association of Acadiana’s Multiple Listing Service fell nearly 30% from March’s total and nearly 24% from April 2019. In Lafayette Parish, the falloff from March exceeded 22.5% and from April of last year was down by 19.4%.
Many expected May’s numbers to be even worse than April’s. They were not.
While May’s total of 406 reported home sales was 28% below last May’s tally of 565 sales, it was an increase of over 11% from April’s 365 reported sales. In Lafayette Parish, May’s 264 reported sales equated to a 29% reduction from May of last year but were up nearly 9% from April.
These numbers indicate that our COVID-19 downturn bottomed out in April.
Even with April and May’s underperformance with last year, due to its strong first quarter performance, our Acadiana housing market year-to-date remains in pretty good shape with total sales off by 5.2% and Lafayette Parish down by just over 2%. Not too shabby considering 2019 was a record-breaking year.
As our people and our businesses were shut in and shut down in March and April, we all wondered what would happen when things began to reopen. Would buyer demand return? Would it be as strong as before?
For our real estate industry, May’s number of pending sales reported answered that question with a resounding YES!
The 677 pending contracts reported for May smashed May of last year by nearly 35% and was 41% better than last month. While that number will be adjusted downward over time as contracts fall through based upon inspections or financing and, as such, don’t close, still only once has the number of pending contracts reported in a month exceeded 600 that was in September of 2005 when 615 pending sales throughout Acadiana were tallied.
Likewise, in Lafayette Parish, there were 440 pending sales reported during May. That was a 48% increase from last May and a 46% increase from April.
There has only been one month where that number has been exceeded. That was in September 2005, the month following Hurricane Katrina’s devastation of eastern Louisiana which produced a massive inflow of displaced persons into Acadiana. That month produced 544 pending sales within the parish.
The strong buyer demand as shown in May’s reported pending sales is further evidence that the impact of our quarantine on our area’s real estate market bottomed out in April.
With the increased future closed sales that these contracts will produce in June and July, one might ask if, despite the challenges we have faced and endured this so far this year, could yet another record year be in the making. The rapid resurgence of buyers returning to our housing market certainly bolsters that possibility.
Stay tuned.