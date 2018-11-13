Well permits for Nov. 3-10

Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, area, location

LaSalle: 251413, Hudspeth et al, Nov. 5, Nebo-Hemphill, Petro-Chem Operating Co., FROM NE/COR OF SEC 24-T7N-R3E, GO S ALONG E SEC LINE 2579'; THENCE GO W @ RT ANGLES 1006' IN SEC 24. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #250969-EXPIRED). 

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

3233236
 Evangeline0140 140
 Iberia286 88 
 Jefferson Davis653 59 
 Lafayette27 28 
 St. Landry775 82 
 St. Martin58186
St. Mary 209211
Vermilion 3139142 

Acadiana business today: BP oil spill cleanup workers await the day in court; Eyeglass chain to move into former Maurice's location on Louisiana Avenue

