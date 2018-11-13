Well permits for Nov. 3-10
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, area, location
LaSalle: 251413, Hudspeth et al, Nov. 5, Nebo-Hemphill, Petro-Chem Operating Co., FROM NE/COR OF SEC 24-T7N-R3E, GO S ALONG E SEC LINE 2579'; THENCE GO W @ RT ANGLES 1006' IN SEC 24. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #250969-EXPIRED).
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|3
|233
|236
|Evangeline
|0
|140
|140
|Iberia
|2
|86
|88
|Jefferson Davis
|6
|53
|59
|Lafayette
|1
|27
|28
|St. Landry
|7
|75
|82
|St. Martin
|5
|81
|86
|St. Mary
|2
|209
|211
|Vermilion
|3
|139
|142
