Vestal, the planned live fire concept restaurant in downtown Lafayette owned by award-winning Lafayette chef Ryan Trahan, will open in early April, he said.

Trahan announced on Facebook Thursday he is accepting applications online to staff the restaurant, which will be at 555 Jefferson St. in the former Antlers location.

The restaurant will feature foods sourced from local vendors and artisans, he wrote, and prepared by hand in house and cooked over a hot, hardwood coals.

Hours will be open 3-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 3-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Trahan is best known for his hyper-local restaurant Dark Roux, which was located on Kaliste Saloom near E. Broussard Road from 2014 to 2017. He's also worked as a chef for other Lafayette restaurants, most recently at Blue Dog Cafe. While working as that restaurant's executive chef, Trahan was crowned king of the 2018 Great American Seafood Cook Off.