Lafayette General Medical Center has become only the fourth hospital in the state to be verified as a Level II trauma center.
The hospital began its trauma program in September 2015, working toward a Level I trauma designation. Level II verification means the hospital has access to trauma surgeon coverage at all times, as well as on-call neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons and trained trauma nurses. It will also have 24/7 access to specialty- and critical-care physicians, on-site anesthesia providers and a surgical services team.
"When we began this process, our goal was to increase access and elevate the level of care and services we offer in the region," said Lafayette General Health President David Callecod. "We expanded our resources and infrastructure to align our services with the national standard for trauma care. This Level II Trauma Center designation means we have the capacity and capability to provide the most advanced life-saving measures available in the region, and it further demonstrates Lafayette General Health's commitment to Acadiana."
Since the trauma program started, LGMC has seen 7,729 trauma patients, averaging 2,260 per year since 2016. One of those patients was Faye Harris, who was injured Sept. 25 when a construction crane fell on her vehicle on Interstate 10. Her legs were crushed.
Harris said the best thing that happened that day was that she was taken by helicopter to LGMC.
"After many surgeries over the next several weeks, I was not only impressed by Dr. Walton and his team, but the entire hospital staff at Lafayette General Medical Center," Harris said. "The staff displayed compassion, concern and professionalism that really touched me. It gave me the peace and determination to continue along through my remarkable recovery process that many have called miraculous."
Dr. Michael Sutherland, director of the Louisiana Emergency Response Network, said Acadiana should be proud of LGMC's accomplishment. He said that trauma is the No. 1 killer of people between the ages of 2 and 45, and having a Level II trauma Center in Lafayette will help save countless lives.
"From my standpoint, I see many trauma systems and trauma centers across the state and the country and I can tell you that the commitment and the efforts that have been put forth here at Lafayette General are second to none and this is one of the premiere programs in the country," Sutherland said. "It's a testament to the community and to the administration for the support they have provided for the hospital to reach that level."
The other Level II trauma centers in Louisiana are Rapides Regional in Alexandria, Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge and North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond.