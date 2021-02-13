If there’s one thing Don’s Specialty Meats owner Aubrey Cole learned when his building burned down in 2016, it’s that his customers are loyal.

They returned after the fire, even despite the two years he needed to reopen in a bigger building near the original site in Carencro along Interstate 49. So when the stay-at-home orders came during the coronavirus pandemic last spring and business owners braced for the worst, his customers came through again.

His sales of meats, boudin, cracklins and plate lunches never really slumped, thanks to the drive-thru and online sales. He retained all 87 employees between his stores in Carencro and Scott. Internet sales shot up 35-40%.

And his Sunday barbecue dinners? He kept on selling about 700 each week.

“It was better because of the drive-thru and people know what we offer every day,” said Cole, who first opened in 1993. “It was a meal every day. That’s what they needed. We’re really grateful for the Carencro base and our growth over there.

“(We have) a consistent product. Like the boudin, you’ve got to keep it consistent. People love boudin and cracklins, and there’s nobody else really in the Carencro area that does it that I know of.”

Much like other businesses in Carencro, the year was a good one for Cole, pandemic be darned. Nowhere in Lafayette Parish did retail sales grow as much as they did in the parish’s northern end, leading the way with a 14% increase over 2019, but that doesn't tell the whole story.

Sales have been rising steadily for the past four years, topping $310.5 million last year, data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority shows. In 2015, when consumer spending dipped in Lafayette Parish as the oil and gas slump sent the local economy into a tailspin, Carencro has had the largest recovery. Sales since 2014 have increased 66%, outpacing the 54.7% increase in sales in Youngsville while Lafayette’s total sales have shrunk less by than 1%.

Last year's spike in Carencro is no surprise, said commercial real estate agent Jeremy Harson with NAI Latter & Blum. The demand for commercial space is high, especially along Interstate 49 where the Amazon fulfillment center is under construction and expected to open at the end of the year.

“The values have gone sky high,” he said. “The last three months we've seen a ton of interest. That area itself, there’s such an energy. It’s kind of like downtown Lafayette. The Amazon deal was kind of the cherry on top. In the next two or three years it’s going to be very interesting to see what Carencro does.”

The increase in sales in Carencro was part of a banner year in Lafayette Parish, one that topped that 2014 pre-slump high-water mark with $6.4 billion for an all-time high. Several factors from the pandemic caused that total to swell, said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, including growth in the suburbs.

Last month the parish was at 7,200 fewer jobs than in December 2019, but the federal government’s unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and PPP money helped keep sales humming in 2020, as did the hurricanes in southwest Louisiana that brought lots of Lake Charles-area residents in temporarily.

“We just saw a retail boom,” Gothreaux said. “It’s a little bit of an anomaly, but if you look at retail sales over the years, it’s not really that much of an anomaly. You look and you see extended growth. As the hub city, if people are going to get out, they’re going to get out and come here. It’s quite amazing.”

That growth, he noted, has extended north in the last five years following about 20 years of infrastructure development either south to Youngsville or east and west to the parish lines.

Officials have long pointed to the retail development with the Super 1 Foods and Walmart Supercenter at the I-49 exit in Carencro as what ignited retail growth there. During the pandemic grocery stores were the big winners — sales in Lafayette Parish shot up 10% last year, data shows — as customers flocked there while restaurants were reduced to takeout orders.

Home improvement stores were also big winners during the pandemic, with Lowe’s reporting a nearly $5 billion increase in sales in the third quarter. The Lowe’s store at the Gloria Switch exit on I-49 in just inside Carencro’s city limits.

“I was concerned at the outset of the pandemic,” Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux said. “Probably the first two months it affected us very little. Then I felt good about it. As the number kept coming in each month, it seemed like we had a strong base and it continued throughout the year. I was real happy. We got a lot of people from surrounding parishes shopping here, and it takes developers to gamble and build some of those buildings for businesses to come in. Looking at our future, it really looks good for our community.”

Housing trends would agree. Home sales in that area grew by almost 40%, and the 221 new home starts nearly doubled 2019’s total, a trend will likely continue. City officials have noted another 500 houses will be built this year as more people are moving to higher area north of Interstate 10, Brasseaux said.

The more rooftops will result in more commercial development. Harson noted the Center Point Shopping Center, the small development at the corner of the I-49 Service Road and Thoroughbred Drive that spent most of last year half half empty, should have leases signed soon for the three remaining vacant spots soon. The lot in front of it, too, is also under contract to be sold.

Charlie Brunt, longtime president of the Carencro Business Association, said he’s hoping to entice a popular fast-food chain into the old Hardee’s location next to the Super 1. And Brasseaux says there has been interest for years from another large scale grocery store: “Maybe the price hasn’t been right,” he said.

“We have a good pull in Carencro,” Brunt said. “We pull from the south end of St. Landry Parish and the north end of Lafayette Parish. We pull from St. Martin Parish. We have what they need here in Carencro, and they don’t have to fight the traffic in Lafayette.”