Rouses Markets will award bonuses to thousands of hourly employees, accelerate quarterly bonuses to store managers and offer other benefits to employees, store officials announced Wednesday.
The Louisiana-based company, which has two stores in Lafayette and another in Youngsville, said the benefits will total $1 million as a way to say thank you to employees during the novel conoravirus pandemic.
Rouses and other supermarkets across the country have seen a surge in business since stay-in-place mandates were issued and restaurants were ordered to suspend dine-in operations. The company announced in mid-March it needed more cashiers, stockers and cleaning crews to handle the increased business.
“I have never been more proud of our team than I am today,” said CEO Donny Rouse. “They have been absolutely remarkable in taking care of our customers during an incredible time of need.”
The company, which has been providing meals to employees during the breaks since the outbreak began, will also close on Easter and give its 7,000 team members a paid holiday.
It has also installed sneeze guards at all checkouts, began a more rigorous cleaning of stores and installed floor markers for customers to practice social distancing while in line.
Rouses is also providing team members and their immediate family members free access to Ochsner Anywhere Care, a telehealth program, regardless of whether or not they have health insurance. The company will provide this service, meaning there will be no charges or co-payments for telemedicine, urgent care, physician visits or therapy.