Bed Bath and Beyond announced it will close 40 stores this year but has not released a list, the USA Today reported Friday morning.

The New Jersey-based retailer, which has a store at 3617 Ambassador Caffery Parkway and 13 others in Louisiana, made the announcement after a it posted mixed results during the fourth quarter of 2018. It reported an 11% drop in sales in the fourth quarter and a 2.6% drop in 2018.

The company will also open 15 stores this year, Robyn D'Elia, chief financial officer and treasurer, said during Wednesday's earnings call.

The company also Buy Buy Baby, Harmon Face Values and World Market, but D'Elia said most of the "planned closures are for Bed Bath & Beyond stores," the USA Today reported.

The company opened three stores and closed 21 stores during the fourth quarter. The company has more than 1,500 stores across all of its brands, which also includes Christmas Tree Shops.