In Acadiana and just about everywhere, the cost of food is soaring, and there's no indication it will stop any time soon.
Anyone who has recently ventured to a grocery store lately may have turned pale afterward looking at the their receipt. Prices have gone up for nearly everything over the past year, and many analysts have already predicted that inflation may not slow before spring or even summer.
According to the January Consumer Price Index by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the food at home index rose by 7.4% over the year. By far, the largest increase was for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, which rose 12.2% in the last 12 months.
Dining away from home to save some money didn’t prove to be a solid alternative either. According to the index, costs for food away from home rose 6.4 percent over the last year, marking the largest 12-month increase since January 1982.
But solutions are out there, said Daphne Olivier, a Lafayette nutritionist and founder of The Unconventional Dietician, which helps people to create a healthy relationship with food. Buying groceries smartly is still possible without jeopardizing your health.
“But finding a balance between everything you want to eat and how much you can spend is still possible. Because your health matters,” Olivier said. “Of course, right now, everybody is in sticker shock for the prices.”
Keep it basic!
Anyone who wants to buy Louisiana crab to do a seafood gumbo at home will pay a high price today, as high as $65 a pound, as many in Louisiana have discovered. But giving your body what it needs to function often requires fewer efforts than consumers think and fewer dollars than someone might have thought.
“Keeping things as basic as possible is a key here," Olivier said. "And the basics are fruit, vegetables, beans and eggs. The prices of these products are also going up, it’s true. But their impact on your final grocery cost is not as bad as it can be with other elements. And using these basics, you can cook many delicious meals.”
Being sidetracked with temporary trends can also be easy. Consuming prepared food became an attractive, convenient alternative for many. “But we pay a very pretty pricy penny for that convenience,” said Olivier.
If inflation is something the consumer can’t control, finding a way to buy and consume food in its natural form still is. “My tip is: stay natural. Cook yourself. It’ll be fine for your wallet, too.”
Keep calm and don’t overbuy
How many times has it happened? You go to a grocery store and buy more food than you needed.
Now really isn't the time for that.
“Overbuying food is never a good idea, but right now it can be worse for grocery costs, too: we can’t afford to do that,” said Russell Faia, owner of Fresh Pickin’s Market in Lafayette. “What I suggest is that we might accept the idea to make more trips to the local grocery stores or shops we frequently choose than we used to do in the past.”
The result of overbuying is always dire. You wind up throwing expired food in the trash can, promising it wouldn’t happen again — even if it likely will.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food waste in the U.S. is estimated at 30-40% of the food supply. That amounts to $161 billion worth of food in 2010, the latest data available mentioned by the federal agency.
“My tip is to buy fresher products that will last longer,” Faia said. “It can be either fruit, vegetables or other elements. Planning multiple and targeted trips to a grocery shop and eating everything you buy will save a lot of money at the end of the day.”
Ask your local farmer
For some, the pandemic marked a decisive shift in the relationship between food and those who produce that food. In Acadiana, school gardens, greenhouses and farms are growing while education programs are increasing. People want to know more about what they consume, and that need laid the foundation of new ties between the producers and the consumer.
“I strongly believe that in times of crisis, getting closer to square one of the chain is essential for everyone, including consumers,” said Zack McMath, the former president of the Acadiana Food Hub who works for his family's company, M&M Sales. “So, yes, why not? Ask your local farmer how to move through the food market. They know trends, costs and dynamics better than anybody else.”
McMath said his company experienced a 20% increase in labor cost and a 15-25% increase in fresh and frozen portions of meat costs last year. “And even worse is the cost of paper goods and gloves, which has tripled.”
But the issue for McMath goes beyond the temporary struggle with inflation. One of the keys is becoming an active part of the food chain.
“In our region, there are realities that offer the opportunity to ‘lease’ your own piece of land to grow your own food,” said McMath. “It’s just an example and not a solution for everyone, of course. But for those who can, it is something I strongly recommend. It helps in any crisis to know you can rely on your resources.”
Local shop or big chain? Both
The secret to saving money can be to diversify the grocery experience and plan it. Deals can be found nearly anywhere at local grocery stores, and there are plenty of them.
For some, big chains are a valid alternative because they generally offer lower prices. But local markets are the best options sometimes because they offer fresher food.
“Perhaps the best compromise is to find good sales at your local market to create the basics of your weekly grocery," Olivier said. "And then look for deals at bigger chains to find what you missed or was too expensive in local markets.”
Your body is a car
No matter where people buy their groceries, the pandemic shifted the approach that many Americans have toward food and grocery. According to a NCS research, the spending on fresh food was up 24% in 2021 compared to 2020. Also, purchases of vitamins and supplements were up 21% year-over-year.
“Our society, for years, pushed more on fast, convenient and easy without paying real attention to what people were feeding themselves," Olivier said. "I hope that this approach is going to stop for our good."
She put it this way: If anyone drives a vehicle that requires gasoline but puts diesel in it, the vehicle will likely run but not efficiently. The same goes for food and one's health.
“If we are putting something into our body that our body can’t digest, well, the body can still function but not function well,” she said. “Think about it. Eating healthy is an investment in ourselves.”