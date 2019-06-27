Lafayette-based food delivery service Waitr laid off an unknown number of employees Thursday whose positions overlapped with others after the company's acquisition of Minneapolis-based Bite Squad earlier this year, CEO Chris Meaux said.
According to Waitr Holdings CEO Chris Meaux, there were redundancies within the company that needed to be streamlined through "a synergistic reduction." He said no jobs had been outsourced and the company "remains committed to the growth and development of the company in Louisiana."
Waitr purchased the northern competitor in January for $323 million.
The number of employees and the positions of those terminated have not been released. The company issued a statement just before 5 p.m. Thursday saying it had no further comment.
"As part of the Bite Squad acquisition, there became areas of overlap with the company," he said. "With that, we have made the difficult decision to streamline select parts of the organization. We believe this will help maximize efficiencies and is necessary to best position our organization for continued growth and future success."
Waitr merged with Landcadia Holdings to become Waitr Holdings and debuted on the Nasdaq on Nov. 16, closing at $11.81 a share on its opening day. It reached a high of $14.15 a share on March 13, according to Market Watch, but dropped to $5.98 on Thursday afternoon.
The company opened its new headquarters on Jefferson Street in February. Meaux was named Entrepreneur of the Year for the Gulf Coast Area on June 21.