Interior alterations
RESTAURANT: 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, administration office building for Superior Grill; applicant, Ackal Architects; contractor, Chart Construction; $150,000.
OTHER: 3028 N.E. Evangeline Thruway, description, renovate maintenance buildings for Lafayette Parish School System; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, MD Descant; $1.855 million.
OTHER: 2306 W. Pinhook Road, description, add front window to building and other remodels; applicant and contractor, RAH Homes; $0.
OFFICE: 200 Corporate Blvd., description, renovations for SCP Home Health offices; applicant, Chase Marshall Architects; contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $0.
RETAIL: 3215 Louisiana Ave., description, new vet office at Petco; applicant, SBLM Architects; contractor, BURDG Dunham & Associates; $450,000.
TOWER: 107 E. Milton Ave., description, upgrade AT&T tower; applicant, Crafton Communications; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $350,000.
SCHOOL: 100 W. Bluebird Ave., description, covered walkway at Comeaux High School; applicant and contractor, Bergeron’s Metal Buildings; $9,152.
OFFICE: 107 Lee Ave., description, replace fire damage; applicant and contractor, Basic Supply; $75,000.
STORAGE: 209 Lucille Ave., description, self-storage; applicant and contractor, Chase Group Construction; $460,000.
New construction
OFFICES: 1600 Camellia Blvd., buildings 1-10, description, office park; applicant, Paul Miers Engineering; contractor, none listed; $1,606,527.
RESIDENTIAL: 209 Highland Oaks Lane, description, 36 townhomes and four duplexes for phase 3 of The Enclave; applicant, Tekton; contractor, Tekton Development Group; $6.5 million.
Commercial demolition
OFFICE: 1101 S. College Road, description, none listed; applicant and contractor, Bulliard Construction; $10,000.
OFFICE: 900 S. College Road, description, none listed; applicant and contractor, CCM Miciotto & Son; $0.
New residential
500 Winthorpe Row, LR Mitchell Construction, $470,340.
801 Pope Drive, Carencro, homeowner, $450,000.
112 Orchard Park Ave., LR Mitchell Construction & Development, $362,070.
110 Still Lake Drive, Duson, DR Horton, $212,580.
114 Still Lake Drive, Duson, DR Horton, $192,150.
116 Still Lake Drive, Duson, DR Horton, $244,800.
118 Still Lake Drive, Duson, DR Horton, $215,100.
120 Still Lake Drive, Duson, DR Horton, $204,930.
122 Still Lake Drive, Duson, DR Horton, $179,010.
124 Still Lake Drive, Duson, DR Horton, $0.
126 Still Lake Drive, Duson, DR Horton, $0.
129 Still Lake Drive, Duson, DR Horton, $0.
127 Still Lake Drive, Duson, DR Horton, $268,920.
121 Still Lake Drive, Duson, DR Horton, $0.
119 Still Lake Drive, Duson, DR Horton, $0.
306 Manor House Lane, Ray Built Quality Homes, $0.
219 Adry Lane, Youngsville, Manuel Builders, $191,250.
117 Waterway Drive, Youngsville, Jeff Wood Construction, $0.
122 Alpine Meadows Lane, DSLD, $0.
124 Alpine Meadows Lane, DSLD, $0.
200 Aubergine Lane, DSLD, $0.
202 Aubergine Lane, DSLD, $0.
203 Aubergine Lane, DSLD, $0.
207 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $0.
205 Crescent View Lane, Duson, DSLD, $0.
207 Crescent View Lane, Duson, DSLD, $0.
206 Crescent View Lane, Duson, DSLD, $0.
204 Crescent View Lane, Duson, DSLD, $0.
113 Lansing Lane, Broussard, Coastal Custom Builders, $380,000.
107 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard, Coastal Custom Builders, $380,000.
107 Lansing Lane, Broussard, Coastal Custom Builders, $380,000.
111 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard, Coastal Custom Builders, $380,000.
106 Channel Drive, Broussard, AM Design, $203,000.