The former Panera Bread location on Ambassador Caffery Parkway may finally be used again.

CLB The Community Bank of Jonesville has agreed to buy the 4,900-square-foot building at 4525 Ambassador Caffery Parkway from B1 Bank last week and plans to open its third office in the Lafayette area there, information security officer Chris Tassin said.

B1 Bank owned the building after acquiring Pedestal Bank, which bought the building in 2019 with plans to open a branch office. Pedestal never moved into the building, which has remained vacant since Panera closed in August 2019.

CLB recently purchased 1.5 acres in Carencro for an office is plans to start construction later this year. It also has an office at 2701 Johnston St., Suite 101, that will remain open, Tassin said.

CLB The Community Bank to build branch office in Carencro CLB The Community Bank will open a Carencro branch office after it bought property there last month and could expand to other locations in the…

The location will be the bank’s eighth office.