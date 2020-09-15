Lafayette General Health will partner with Cox Communications in a move that will help hospital operations and move more health care into the home.

The two companies announced Tuesday the agreement that is a first step in a multi-year effort to enhance patient experiences, and future initiatives may include deploying and testing additional telemedicine, digital health and patient monitoring solutions, in partnership with Cox’s New Growth and Development organization and LGH’s Innovation Fund.

The collaboration will allow for joint product and service creation through the combined efforts of both organizations. LGH will be a sandbox beta site to test and improve novel health care solutions there and with other health care systems around the country.

“We’ve always been impressed with the amount of innovation coming out of LGH, and we’re thrilled to partner with them on this new initiative,” said Leigh King, Cox Business Louisiana vice president.

Cox recently launched a specific video on-demand channel for southwest Louisiana residents that includes local telemedicine options, including Health Anywhere, information from LGH and news regarding COVID-19. LGH and Cox Business’ Trapollo telehealth unit have submitted multiple telemedicine and telehealth grant applications.

“More and more, the provision of health care occurs outside the walls of the hospital and doctor’s office,” said Cian Robinson, executive director of research, innovation and real estate investments for LGH. “Having the ability to reach our patients in their homes and via the device/technology platform they choose will be essential. Through our partnership with Cox, we will be able to focus on the patient, providing them the right care, at the right time and the right place.”