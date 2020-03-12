The Central St. Landry Economic Development District and other agencies in St. Landry Parish have taken over maintenance of the median along Interstate 49 in the parish as the agency aims to bring more business to the area.

CSLEDD, which was created to promote economic along the I-49 corridor with a one-cent sales tax, took over the area between Harry Guilbeau Road and U.S. 190 months ago, officials said in a Thursday announcement.

Working with the St. Landry Solid Waste Commission and other agencies, crews started by replacing downed light poles and upgrading lighting at key intersections, picking up litter and mowing more. Other efforts included removing rocks, sand and other debris at the exits, CSLEDD chairman Frank “Buddy” Helton said.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, City of Opelousas, Opelousas police department and state Department of Transportation are assisting, Helton said. Parish prison inmates volunteer for the litter abatement crews that are directed by the solid waste commission, according to Richard LeBoeuf, executive director, and the sheriff’s office provides the labor and the commission furnishes the vehicles that are used and pays the salary of a sheriff’s deputy that oversees the crews.

CSLEDD has in recent months taken the lead on a master plan to develop the Evangeline Downs property, which could bring 140,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, an event center, a high-end RV park and other amenities.

“The I-49 corridor is the transportation and economic backbone of the parish,” said Bill Rodier, St. Landry economic development director. “Nothing but good can happen when agencies from across the spectrum of parish life work together to make it more attractive to our citizens that drive it daily and to investors seeking a place to bring new jobs.”