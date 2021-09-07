The coronavirus pandemic has brought telemedicine into the mainstream of American medicine despite decades of lobbying and other efforts to raise awareness, said Nadia de la Houssaye, partner with the Jones Walker law firm.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, de la Houssaye, who chairs the firm’s telemedicine team and is co-leader of its health care litigation team, recalled how her interest in the telemedicine began in 1997 when she and a physician launched what was the state’s first teleradiology networks. Now the practice has transformed the ability the health care industry, with rural hospitals having access to specialists they did not have in the past.
You can listen to their conversation here.
“The world now knows what telemedicine is,” she said. “All the advocacy on Capitol Hill never amounted to nearly as much as what COVID has done to raise awareness of the advantages of telehealth.”
Even though telehealth was a viable option before the pandemic, access was limited since it was either not reimbursed by insurers or reimbursed at lower rates than in-office visits. Physicians had to be licensed not only in their own state but in any other states where they might treat remote patients.
The CARES Act mandated that telehealth visits be paid at the same rate as in-person visits for those insured by Medicare. Then most private insurers followed suit in paying providers for telehealth visits.
Many states, including Louisiana, also have state laws that mandate that if insurers cover an in-person consultation, they must cover a telehealth visit. Louisiana is a state with a 75% required reimbursement by law.
Medical professionals are in short supply in many regions, de la Houssaye said. Negotiated deals with insurance companies with hospitals and doctors have resulted in lower reimbursement rates.
“It’s almost impossible to get an immediate appointment with a physician, because of the physician shortages,” she said. “People don’t realize that we are in a crisis. Because of the regulatory climate, people are not going into medicine the way they used to. Doctors used to be held up with a certain level of respect and esteem. That’s been somewhat lost.”