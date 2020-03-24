Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Bienville: 252278, CV RB SU66; SCEM 27-34-37 HC, March 18, Woodardville, Aethon Energy Operating, 574' FNL & 2390' FWL OF SEC 27-T15N-R10W. PBHL: 4948' FNL & 2269' FEL OF SEC 34-T15N-R10W. 

Bienville: 252279, CV RB SU66; SCEM 27-34-37 HC, March 18, Woodardville, Aethon Energy Operating, 564' FNL & 2372' FWL OF SEC 27-T15N-R10W. PBHL: 4956' FNL & 1410' FEL OF SEC 34-T15N-R10W.

DeSoto: 252271, HA RA SU72; White 16 H, March 16, Caspiana, Aethon Energy Operating, 442' FNL & 2490' FEL OF SEC 16-T15N-R13W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1280' FEL OF SEC 16-T15N-R13W.

DeSoto: 252272, HA RA SU72; White 16 H, March 16, Caspiana, Aethon Energy Operating, 442' FNL & 2470' FEL OF SEC 16-T15N-R13W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 380' FEL OF SEC 16-T15N-R13W.

Jefferson Davis: 252270, Walker LA Properties 22, March 16, Bon Air, Ballard Exploration, S 35 D 20' 24" E 10,803.77' FROM NGS MON. "B4121", FALLING IN SEC 22-T10S-R6W.

Natchitoches: 252273, HA RA SUW; Russ 2&35-10-10 HC, March 16, King Hill, Indigo Minerals, 327' FNL & 296' FEL OF SEC 11-T10N-R10W. PBHL: 1850' FSL & 440' FEL OF SEC 35-T11N-R10W. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #251493-EXPIRED).

Natchitoches: 252274, Russ 2&35-10-10 H, March 16, King Hill, Indigo Minerals, 326' FNL & 326' FEL OF SEC 11-T10N-R10W. PBHL: 1850' FSL & 1496' FEL OF SEC 35-T11N-10W.

Natchitoches: 252275, Russ 12&1-10-10 H, March 16, King Hill, Indigo Minerals, 329' FNL & 266' FEL OF SEC 11-T10N-R10W. PBHL: 330' FNL & 616' FWL OF SEC 001-T10N-R10W. 

Red River: 252276, HA RA SUG; OUDO 2-11 HC, March 17, Gahagan, Vine Oil & Gas, 2310' FSL & 2651' FWL OF SEC 2-12N-R10W. PBHL: 230' FSL & 2250' FWL OF SEC 11-T12N-R10W. 

Red River: 252277, HA RA SUG; OUDO 2-35 HC, March 17, Gahagan, Vine Oil & Gas, 2300' FSL & 2623' FWL OF SEC 2-T12N-R10W. PBHL: 230' FNL & 2190' FWL OF SEC 35-T13N-R10W.

St. Charles: 252282, Delta Sec Co Inc., March 19, Bayou Couba, American Natural Energy, S 57 D 37' 56" E 27,133.99' FROM USC&GS MON. "BOUTTE", SEC 13-T15S-R21E. PBHL: S 48 D 14' 48" E1,676' FROM SL, SEC 18-T15S-R22E.

St. Helena: 252280, Weyerhaeuser, March 18, Wildcat-south Louisiana Lafayette district, Ventex Operating, N 21 D 36' 36" E 7,746.36' FROM USC&GS MONUMENT "OAKLAND 1939" FALLING IN SEC 43-T1S-R5E.

St. Martin: 252281, St. Martin Land Co., March 18, Section 28, Petroreal, N  83 D 46' 01" E 29,492.60' FROM NGS MONUMENT "ANGELLE" FALLING IN SEC 29-T9S-R7E. PBHL: S 80 D 38' 52" W 2904.82' FROM SURF LOC. 

Weekly well info by parish.

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

0226226
 Evangeline0137137
 Iberia07070
 Jefferson Davis35760
 Lafayette026 26
 St. Landry38083 
 St. Martin47983
St. Mary 182183
Vermilion 5134139

