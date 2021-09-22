The Burlington store in Lafayette will relocate to the former Stein Mart location in the Acadiana Square shopping center and is expected to open in the spring.
The off-price department store retailer will move from its current location in the Ambassador Way Center at 330 Ambassador Caffery Parkway to the building at 5700 Johnston St., company officials confirmed Wednesday. A building permit was filed for the move last week, and construction has begun at that location.
Value of the project is listed at $1.6 million, records show.
Burlington’s lease at its current location expires this year, record show.
The store will employ 65-70 associates, a company official said.