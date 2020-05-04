Isabella de la Houssaye completed a 3,000-mile bike ride from San Diego to Jacksonville, Florida, to raise awareness of the symptoms of lung cancer.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, de la Houssaye talked about being diagnosed in February 2018 with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer despite being a non-smoker. She stopped in Crowley to visit family last month before continuing on her journey, part of the Cycling for Lung Cancer Awareness.
You can listen their conversation here.
De la Houssaye is also an endurance athlete, mountain climber and a certified yoga instructor who has run marathons in every state, competed in 10 Ironmans, and 20 ultramarathons.
Lung cancer disease kills more women and men in the U.S. and worldwide than any other cancer. People mistakenly believe that only smokers get lung cancer, when in fact 65% of people who get new lung cancer diagnoses never smoked or are former smokers.
Scientists believe the rise in cases even as the rate of smoking decreases is linked to environmental factors such as pollution driven by fossil fuels and exposure to radon.
When de la Houssaye was first diagnosed in early 2018, the cancer was in her lungs, adrenal glands, bones, spine, and six tumors were in her brain. She has since been treated and has regained strength.
De la Houssaye now counsels people to be conscious of the words that can bring up negativity. People talk of being at "war with cancer" but she says, “I’m just trying to co-exist with my cancer. I don’t really need to kill it. We just need to live together.”