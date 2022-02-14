Festival Acadiens et Creoles, scheduled for next month after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, evolved out of a simple idea of putting on a concert for 150 visiting French journalists almost 50 years ago.
Barry Ancelet, the festival’ founder and acclaimed Cajun folklorist, author, and songwriter, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the festival’s beginning, which dated back to the “Tribute to Cajun Music” concert held on rainy night on March 26, 1974, at Blackham Coliseum with people lined up outside waiting to get in.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Ancelet, 23 years old at the time, was working for CODIFIL (Council for the Development of French in Louisiana) when its director at the time, Jimmy Domengeaux, wanted him to organize a concert for 150 French journalists visiting the area. Domengeaux preferred jazz instead of Cajun music, but Ancelet used the music of Cajun musician Dewey Balfa to help convince him to hold a Cajun music concert.
Ancelet recalled how the concert drew nearly 12,000 people. The Tribute to Cajun Music was only intended to be performed one time for the visiting journalists, but it was repeated in 1975 while he was away at grad school. Upon his return in 1976, he learned there were no local plans to put on the concert so he got restarted it and moved it to Girard Park in October 1976.
CODIFIL joined forces with the Bayou Food Festival and the Native Craft Festival in 1977, creating what is now known as Festival Acadiens et Creoles.
“Festival International focuses on partnering with Francophone countries throughout the world,” Ancelet said. “Festival Acadiens et Creoles is more inward, a self-celebration of our own music. In the beginning, musicians were paid a pittance but wanted to be able to showcase their music. We (still) get together and visitors get to see us get together and participate in what we’re doing. There’s a lot of love, a lot of emotion, and we’ve had remarkable moments through the years.”