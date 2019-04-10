Giles Automotive and Subaru of America donated $18,700 to Dreams Come True Louisiana, which helps children fighting life-threatening illnesses.

Car manufacturer Subaru donated $9,350 to the organization as part of the Subaru Love Promise program, which sees $250 per car sold at the local dealership between November though January go to hometown charitable organizations.

Giles Automotive, 4500 Johnston St., matched the donation, bringing the total donation to $18,700. The company has partnered with Dreams Come True of Louisiana for five years. Although this is one of the larger donation years, one year the dealership donated a car to raffle that raised $47,000 for Dreams Come True of Louisiana.

"It means a lot," said Becky Prejean, executive director of Dreams Come True of Louisiana. "We are a nonprofit that receives so many applications to grant dreams to children with life-threatening illnesses. We've received four in the last two days. People don't realize there are so many sick kids, so this will help tremendously."

Said Giles Automotive chairman Bob Giles: "We just feel like it's part of our corporate culture and we feel that it's important that every business give back. Lafayette and Acadiana have been incredible to me and our business and so we want to support the community that supports us. To be able to give back to these children and their families and see their dream come true is something I think is incredible for us to be a part of."