Giles Automotive and Subaru of America donated $18,700 to Dreams Come True Louisiana, which helps children fighting life-threatening illnesses.
Car manufacturer Subaru donated $9,350 to the organization as part of the Subaru Love Promise program, which sees $250 per car sold at the local dealership between November though January go to hometown charitable organizations.
Giles Automotive, 4500 Johnston St., matched the donation, bringing the total donation to $18,700. The company has partnered with Dreams Come True of Louisiana for five years. Although this is one of the larger donation years, one year the dealership donated a car to raffle that raised $47,000 for Dreams Come True of Louisiana.
"It means a lot," said Becky Prejean, executive director of Dreams Come True of Louisiana. "We are a nonprofit that receives so many applications to grant dreams to children with life-threatening illnesses. We've received four in the last two days. People don't realize there are so many sick kids, so this will help tremendously."
Said Giles Automotive chairman Bob Giles: "We just feel like it's part of our corporate culture and we feel that it's important that every business give back. Lafayette and Acadiana have been incredible to me and our business and so we want to support the community that supports us. To be able to give back to these children and their families and see their dream come true is something I think is incredible for us to be a part of."
Acadiana Business Today: AG Landry, Sec. of State Ardoin intervene in Lafayette charter precincts lawsuit; New Orleans real estate company buys 50-room Chateau Hotel, to rebrand it as Clarion Pointe
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is intervening Wednesday in a lawsuit against Lafayette Consolidated Government over the proper way t…
A New Orleans real estate company will rebrand a mid-sized Lafayette hotel after buying the property in late February.
After its initial offer gets turned down, Sears continues attempts to buy Hometown and Outlet stores
Sears is making attempts to reclaim ownership of its Hometown and Outlet stores, according to Tuesday reports.
State, LEDA to offer job fair for former Walmart Supercenter workers, others seeking employment April 17
State and local agencies will hold a job fair at 9 a.m.-noon April 17 for workers impacted by the closure of the Walmart Supercenter last mont…
Cross Culture: The Hallway is not a gallery, but you'll find some of the best local art there at its monthly art show on Saturday
For a year now, The Hallway has quietly shown artwork by both known and unknown local artists.
Giles Automotive and Subaru of America donated $18,700 to Dreams Come True Louisiana, which helps children fighting life-threatening illnesses.