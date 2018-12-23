BATON ROUGE AREA
Stan Shelton has been named senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Woman’s Hospital, assessing business opportunities and overseeing implementation of the hospital's master campus plan.
Shelton joined Woman’s in 1989 as director of human resources and was promoted to senior vice president of planning, development and construction in 2007. He was responsible for Woman's replacement hospital project and overseeing campus development and facilities management. Shelton received an undergraduate degree in business administration from LSU and a master's in organization development from Pepperdine University.
Former Louisiana House member Jeff Arnold has been named the new CEO of the Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives.
He succeeds Randy Pierce, who held the post for the previous 21 years.
Beginning in 2002, Arnold served three consecutive terms in the Louisiana Legislature representing District 102, which encompasses the Algiers neighborhood in the greater New Orleans area. He served on the commerce and judiciary committees. He most recently was senior vice president of First NBC Bank in New Orleans since 2008. He received a bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. He is a fellow of the Loyola University New Orleans Institute of Politics.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Jennifer Beougher has been named chief financial officer of the Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, comprised of the Ruby Slipper Café and newly launched concept Ruby Sunshine.
Beougher was vice president of financial planning and analysis at Cracker Barrel. She previously worked at Bloomin’ Brands, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse, for more than 10 years in the accounting, project management and finance departments before becoming the senior director of financial planning and analysis. Beougher received her bachelor’s in accounting and information systems from Boston University and master’s in business administration from the University of Florida.
The LSU Health Foundation has named Megan Haggerty Guy as executive director of business ventures.
Guy, a former partner at Adams and Reese LLP, has 20 years of business development leadership experience across financial and legal industries. She graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1995 before attending Tulane Law School and earned a master's degree from Tulane Freeman School of Business.
The Spears Group has named Heather Ferdinand as events operations manager and Elle Schmidt as senior account manager.
Ferdinand is a longtime freelance production partner of the firm. She holds an undergraduate degree and Master in Business Administration, with a concentration in international marketing, from Florida Atlantic University and has worked with Spears since its founding in 2008.
Schmidt has been account manager. Schmidt received her bachelor's and master's degrees in mass communication, with a concentration in political communication and public relations, from LSU.
Ronald Briggs, founding board member of Good Shepherd Nativity Mission School and president of Good Shepherd Mission Network Inc. in New Orleans, has been named chairman of the board of directors of the Louisiana Federation for Children, an organization promoting educational choice in the state.
He replaces Eddie Rispone, who stepped down to run for governor of Louisiana in 2019.