Crying while watching a movie is good.
Sally Scott Creed, a Lafayette licensed professional counselor who recently released the book, “For Crying Out Loud, The Benefit of Emotional Tears and the Movies That Bring Them On” spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about why tears are necessary for emotional health. Her book has been in the making since 1998 when she had an epiphany about the role of tears in human emotional health.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Her book is a teaching tool that addresses why tears are necessary, why you need to allow your emotional tears to flow, the best way to cry and a listing of 150 movies broken down in 10 categories to help bring on the tears.
“Letting out tears is a great way to release hurt, sadness or any intense feeling and help us stay balanced,” she said.
Creed said she always believed that people who cried were weak. But at a retirement party for a beloved professor in her department when she was the only one who wasn’t crying, a supervisor confronted her and spoke of the importance of tears and dealing with life’s issues.
Creed then realized that she had used humor as a defense mechanism and that she was not alone. Many people keep their emotions hidden through humor, being quiet and reserved and simply by being rude and hateful toward others.
“The saddest thing to me is that most adults have forgotten how to cry or they do their best to suppress it and the only emotion they will allow to surface is anger,” she said. “I believe that expressing emotions through tears is a crucial part of our existence and helps us in not only emotional ways but also physical ways as well.”