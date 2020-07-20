A former dean of the Collins College of Business at the University of Tulsa was named dean of the Moody College of Business at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, university officials announced Monday.
Linda Nichols, a CPA who earned a doctorate degree in accounting from LSU, will head the college after at least 30 years in business education, including 21 years at Texas Tech University. Nichols will replace Geralyn McClure Franklin, who has served as interim dean since last summer.
She will begin the new job Aug. 15.
“I am excited to join the Moody College of Business because its faculty and staff are motivated by the same goal – to provide today’s undergraduate and graduate students with the tools they will need for the jobs of tomorrow,” Nichols said. “I always consider what is in the best interests of students when making decisions that will impact their experiences and preparation for successful careers in their chosen fields.”
Nichols said she plans to strengthen the college’s partnerships with South Louisiana’s business community. “The Moody College of Business is known for its research and scholarly contributions to the health of the regional economy. It’s an excellent foundation and reputation we plan to build upon.”
Her association with the oil industry dates back to 1980 when she worked for an international accounting firm in Houston as part of its audit division. She later joined Columbia Gas Development, an exploration and production company, where she held the position of supervisor of budgeting and economics.
“Over the past decade alone, Dr. Nichols has provided industry training and expertise in 20 countries on five continents,” said Jaimie Hebert, provost and vice president for academic affairs at UL. “She has extensive experience in both the private sector and higher education, so she understands the relationships that can exist between these two spheres and the mutual benefits that can result from such partnerships. We are excited that she’s agreed to join our university family, and we anticipate that great things lie ahead for the Moody College of Business.”
Nichols is author of a Bloomberg Portfolio in Oil and Gas Accounting, which covers all aspects of upstream accounting in the United States and globally. She also serves as associate editor of the Oil, Gas and Energy Quarterly, a peer-reviewed journal.
Nichols’ appointment is awaiting approval by the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.