Home sales in Acadiana dropped significantly in June but remain on pace to surpass last year’s record-breaking totals, according to data released Monday.

Data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting shows 446 homes were sold in June, a 16 percent drop from the 531 sold in June 2018 and a 21 percent drop from the 565 sold in May. The drop was more significant in Lafayette Parish, with the 275 homes sold was down 19.4% from last year’s 341 and 26% from the 372 sold in May.

Data shows total sales for the year is at 2,714, still above the 2,636 reported in the first six months of 2018, which was a record-breaking year for the number of homes sold and dollar volume of homes sold.

Sales from outside Lafayette Parish also dipped 10% in June, but that total is still well ahead of the 2018 mark. So far 1,045 homes have been sold outside the parish, a 13.3% increase over the 922 sold in the first six months of 2018.

St. Landry Parish leads all suburban parishes with 243 homes sold in 2019, up from the 200 sold last year. Iberia Parish is second at 234, up from 187 sold last year.

Existing home sales in Lafayette Parish are down slightly from last year, from 1,310 in 2018 to 1,288 this year. The Youngsville area reported the most sales at 276.

The number of pending home sales were up significantly in June in Acadiana, up 15.4 percent from June 2018 and 5% from May, data shows. The number of new listings on the market, however, dropped 7.6% from last year.