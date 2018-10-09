The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce will hold its Main Street Meet and Greet at 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday in Crowley.

Ray Scriber, the director of Louisiana Main Street program with the Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser's office, will attend the event at Zeus, 512 Parkerson Ave. He will discuss the Main Street Program with downtown business owners and property owners, including grant opportunities and the historic tax credit.

"It's a great way for Crowley Main Street businesses to learn more about the resources available to them and also allows them to meet each other as it creates a more cohesive downtown environment," said Amy Thibodaux, president and CEO of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce.

For more, contact Connie John at 337-384-4402 or at crowleymainst@gmail.com.