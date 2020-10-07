Retail sales in Lafayette Parish dropped for the second straight month in August but continued its climb back since the start of the pandemic, increasing by 16.4% since the low point in April.

The parish reported $517.5 million in total sales that month, which was lower than the $536.5 in July and $562.4 in June, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. The month was behind the $527 million in August 2019 but still the third-highest total in August on record.

For the year, it puts the parish at $4.03 billion in sales, 2.7% off last year’s pace of $4.14 billion but still 2% ahead of 2018’s total of $3.96 million.

“We’re still holding our own on taxable sales and unemployment numbers as we recover from the economic shutdown in April. However, as I’ve said before we will get a true snapshot of the economy once the boost from the Federal Stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits ends,” LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “Will those monies bridge us until the economy fully reopens? What will the economy look like in the meantime? We’re cautiously optimistic that our economy will continue to see increases as operating restrictions are eased and people feel comfortable resuming pre-pandemic activities.”

In the city of Lafayette, sales were down a bit to $355.7 million from $367.6 million in July and $366.5 million a year ago. It was still better than the $343.6 in August 2018 and is the third-highest recorded for the month of August.

Compared to a year ago, sales in Youngsville, Carencro, Scott and Duson were up with Youngsville posting the biggest increase from $23 million in August 2019 to $26.9 million. Sales in the unincorporated areas also jumped from $42.5 million to $44 million.

Since April, sales in Lafayette have jumped 20.8% since April, the highest among all municipalities. Youngsville has increased by 8.8%, and all other municipalities except Duson have posted an increase.

Other data points of note in the city of Lafayette in August:

Grocery stores continue to be a big winner in the pandemic as sales topped $28 million, the highest mark on record. It topped the previous record of $27 million in March, and sales are 13% ahead of last year’s total, which was the highest on record.

Bars and nightclubs reported just under $2 million in sales for the second straight month as that industry faces pandemic restrictions. It was the third month since March to finish below $2 million, and sales are now 31% behind last year’s total.

Hardware sales totaled $3.5 million, the most recorded since December 2017 and the most of any month on record that was not December.

Auto repair shop receipts totaled $6.2 million, the highest in three years.

Hotel/motel receipts totaled $3.67 million, the highest since February due mostly to the influx of Lake Charles-area residents following Hurricane Laura. The beleaguered industry remains 40% behind last year’s total.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.