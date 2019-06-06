Nominations are open for the 2019 Women Who Mean Business Awards.
United Way of Acadiana’s Women United is presenting the awards at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the River Oaks Ballroom.
Nominees must be women who have made a significant impact in their workplaces and/or communities through entrepreneurship, professionalism, civic engagement and community leadership. They must live or work in Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin or Vermilion parishes.
To nominate someone, please visit www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/wwmb-2019
Nominations are open through June 12.