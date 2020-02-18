There are few brands more quintessentially Lafayette than Meche's Donut King.
Since Ewell Meche bought three doughnut shops he managed for Elton Fontenot, the name and the brand have iconic in Lafayette. This year marks half a century since Ewell and Ella Jane Meche changed the name of those shops to Meche's Donut King.
"I've been coming here for years," said Cindy Brown. "I used to work at the Ryan's on Ambassador and would come down and get doughnuts every week. I still do. I like the doughnuts. My kids love the doughnuts. My daughter-in-law and my granddaughter live in Mississippi and they love the king cakes. I have to bring them one every time I go visit, even if it's not king cake season."
Other doughnut shops across Acadiana started out as Meche's or use the recipe. Some of these include Cajun Market Donut Company in Breaux Bridge, Broussard and Lafayette, Cajun Glaze Donuts in New Iberia, Mikey's Donut King in Opelousas and Geautreaux's Donuts in Rayne.
Over the years, the Meche's locations across have either been sold to investors, rebranded or closed, but Rickey Meche and his wife, Charlotte, still own and run the 402 Guilbeau Road location with their daughter, Rikki Ann Meche.
"My mom and dad started it all," said Rickey Meche, 64. "Then my sister opened a store. Then my brother. Eventually, stores were sold with the name and we started letting others buy into the name. We did it so I can pay for my medical bills. I've had two heart transplants... but don't worry, it has nothing to do with the doughnuts."
Meche and his brother, Rowdy, were born with cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. They had pacemakers installed in their late 20s and heart transplants at age 32.
Meche had his second transplant about five years ago. Rowdy Meche died in 2006.
Rickey Meche had been making doughnuts since he was a boy. He remembers working alongside his future wife and his parents while his younger brother would nap under the display case and occasionally snatch a doughnut.
The Guilbeau location is staffed by Rickey Meche's immediate family and multiple generations of employees. Amanda Deckard has been working for the Meche family for 16 years and a third generation employee with her grandmother working the Meche's for 40 years and her mom working for almost 30 years.
"They're like family to us and they treat us like family," Deckard said "My 11-year-old can't wait wait to start working here."
At the one shop staff make on average around 400-500 dozen doughnuts and 1,000 kolaches a day along with 21,000 king cakes during the Mardi Gras season last year at a rate of between 500 to 1,000 a day.
But it was 32 years ago when the idea for doughnut king cake was born, he said. Meche said he was meeting with a representative from Pillsbury and asked the rep if he was familiar with the king cakes they make in New Orleans and wondered if they could be fried.
The representative from Pillsbury said they were traditionally baked but probably could be fried if prepared correctly. But he was told he'd lose all his money on making king cakes -- which, of course, didn't happen.
Meche believes his daughter is ready to take over as she ran the shop while he was out for a year following the second heart transplant.
"I'm already 40 though, so maybe I've got another 20 years or so," she said. "Definitely not 50. But I know the king cakes and doughnuts. I've been working here since I was 14. I know the ropes and can keep the traditions alive."