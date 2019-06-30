Boutin's Seafood, Steakhouse and Oyster Bar opened a new restaurant Friday in the old Vidrine's Steakhouse location in Carencro four years after the Cajun restaurant closed its Baton Rouge locations and declared bankruptcy.

Owner Lynn Boutin considers the restaurant's revival as a return to the restaurant business and a homecoming of sorts. Originally from north Lafayette, Boutin said he had been wanting to try again in Acadiana and when the old Vidrine's Steakhouse closed earlier this year.

"You always want to get back into the restaurant business and keep looking for locations," Boutin said. "The right space became available at the right time, and two months later, here we are. I grew up here on the north side. I always wanted to be back home, and this is a way to be back home and do something on a large enough scale to make a good little impact."

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Located at 114 Derek Plaza Drive, Suite D, the 6,500-square-feet restaurant has 45 employees and can seat 102 people in the general dining room, 38 in its private dining room and 60 people at the bar.

Although the restaurant held its soft opening Friday, it will hold a grand opening in the coming weeks.

"Cajuns love to eat, and it's not something you can easily whip up," he said. "When it comes to fried foods, grilled foods, salads, po-boys, gumbos and steaks, we got that covered. But we take it a step farther by adding the oysters, specialty fishes, baked duck, buckhead beef, crab meat dinner pepper jack shrimp and crawfish enchiladas and quesadillas. We got you covered."

Boutin ran a Mulate's restaurant for 18 years and the original Boutin's for 13 years. The restaurant business is constantly changing, he said, and the old location in Baton Rouge, while popular on the weekends, wasn't full on the weekdays, which led to its downfall.

Boutin Restaurant LLC filed the Chapter 11 reorganization request in November 2014, reporting liabilities between $500,001 to $1 million and assets between $100,001 to $500,000.

Boutin’s plans reorganization Boutin’s Restaurant has asked a federal bankruptcy court for protection from its creditors while the Bluebonnet Boulevard eatery reorganizes i…

This time Boutin is taking a different approach in Carencro. The restaurant will have foods with a Cajun twist along with Sunday barbecue plate lunches and curbside pickup.

"Everybody's getting north of I-10," he said. "There's been a whole bunch of people move up here, and once you get up here you don't want to go back through town. The growth here is unbelievable. Everybody in this shopping center is doing well. We're only four miles north of I-10, and we're right off I-49. So I think we're in a perfect spot."