The Lafayette area lost 300 construction jobs between July 2018 and last month as every metro area except New Orleans reported a loss in jobs, according to data from Associated General Contractors of America.
The number of jobs dipped from an estimated 10,000 to 9,700, a 3% percent drop that was similar to drops reported in other areas of Louisiana. New Orleans went from 31,000 jobs to 32,100 jobs, a 4% increase, but losses were reported in other MSAs, including Baton Rouge, which went from 55,600 jobs last year to 50,700 last month, a 9 percent drop that was the biggest drop among the nation’s 358 metro areas.
Other losses were Shreveport-Bossier at 5%, Houma-Thibodaux at 4% and Lake Charles at 3%.
Construction employment grew in 255 of the nation’s metro areas between during that time, declined in 56 and was unchanged in 47, according to AGC data. Association officials said a newly released workforce survey they conducted with Autodesk showed the employment gains would likely have been even more widespread if firms could find more qualified workers to hire, and they urged federal officials to bolster career training programs.
“Demand for construction has not slackened in most metro areas,” said Ken Simonson, AGC chief economist. “In fact, of the nearly 2,000 respondents to our survey, 91 percent said they expect their firm to hire hourly craft personnel in the next 12 months, either for expansion or replacement. But four out of five contractors reported having a hard time filling hourly craft positions.
“Worker shortages are pervasive across all regions and nearly all crafts. The survey asked firms about their experience this year in filling 20 different types of hourly craft positions. For all but one of these trades, at least half the respondents said filling the position is more difficult than a year ago. Firms in all four regions reported widespread difficulty filling craft positions.”