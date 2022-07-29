Renting an apartment at the fair market rate in the Lafayette area would require someone earning over $17 an hour, a housing advocacy group announced.
A modest two-bedroom unit at fair market rent in Lafayette, which 31% of households are renters, would require an hourly wage of $17.12, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s Out of Reach 2022 report.
The fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit is $920. To meet that without exceeding the recommended 30% of household income on housing, a household must earn $3,065 a month or $36,786 a year, the report indicated.
Lafayette’s hourly wage necessary is just below the state average of $17.69. Louisiana is ranked 34th in the country.
Rents have increased in Lafayette and across the country in the past two years as real estate prices have shot up amid high demand and low supply during the coronavirus pandemic. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments have risen nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.
In Lafayette, rents have dropped slightly but remain 22% above pre-pandemic levels. The median rate for a one-bedroom unit in Lafayette is $957 with a median rate for a two-bedroom at $1,136, according to apartmentlist.com, which monitors rental rates across the country.
The rates have dropped since March, when the median rate for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,066 and two-bedroom was $1,295.
Three low-income apartment complexes are either open or will soon open in Lafayette. Hundreds of single family rental properties are planned as well, many of which will charge rents up ranging up to over $2,000 a month.
Renters are also getting pinched by inflation, said Andreanecia Morris, president of HousingLOUISIANA. Housing challenges, she noted, amplifies other problems with residents who struggle to pay rent.
For people earning minimum wage, it would require two full-time jobs or work 81 hours a week to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment, the report indicated. A two-bedroom unit would require 2.4 full-time jobs or work 98 hours per week.
“These numbers confirm that the consequences of COVID, combined with the failure to act by our leaders, has put us on a course that the state may not recover from,” Morris said. “We are urging policy officials to act now and stop ignoring a crisis that the rest of us don’t have the luxury to ignore. The lack of affordable housing is the number one problem in most Louisiana communities, and the second biggest problem is that our leaders chose not to address it.”