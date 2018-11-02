CROWLEY — Community and government leaders gathered Thursday for the grand opening of Mr. C's Landing, a new, locally owned seafood restaurant and bar.
Mr. C's Landing, 200 Fairway Drive, Suite D, will offer gumbo and poboys along with more traditional seafood like grilled lobster and scallops and grilled tuna steak. With an atmosphere for fine dining, TVs playing sports at the bar and a drive-thru window for easy pick up, the restaurant can cater to all types of customers.
"I'm born and raised in Crowley and it's always a dream for me to open and run my own seafood restaurant. So when the investors came to me about opening a restaurant here in Crowley, I was all for it," said manager Wilfred Menard. "To see my dream come true, every day I'm a little more proud."
Menard, who has a long background in managing restaurants, said the restaurant will offer locally caught seafood and cut their own tuna and salmon steaks that are sushi grade.
"Openings like this aren't just good for our economy and jobs and our tax base but also our citizens," said Crowley Mayor Pro-Tem Steven Premeaux. "It's great and important that we have our local citizens who can establish a business and do well locally and not just have franchise restaurants in our town."