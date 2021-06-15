Long before Billy Napier arrived in Lafayette to help reshape the Ragin' Cajuns fortunes on the football field, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's partnership with Our Lady of Lourdes hospital was at work behind the scenes to bolster the future of the entire UL athletic department.
On Tuesday, the university and Lourdes announced another development in hopes of pushing the football program and the community to even greater heights.
Officially, it’s going to be Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium as Lourdes made a 15-year, $15 million investment into the athletic department by purchasing naming rights for UL’s soon-to-be renovated football stadium, 50 years after it first opened.
“Our long history of alignment with the University of Louisiana continues to evolve because our organizations share a collective vision towards a bright future for the Acadiana community we both serve," said Kathy Healy-Collier, president of Our Lady of Lourdes.
"Our partnership energizes all of our constituents, whether that’s community service, economic investment of personal health. We’re elevating Acadiana’s regional business and showcasing Ragin’ Cajun spirit. I call that a prescription for championship health.”
The Cajuns' home opener at Lourdes Stadium will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 against Nicholls State.
“The magnitude of this is really going to be special,” UL deputy director of external operations Nico Yantko said. “This announcement is not only incredibly monumental for the trajectory of our athletic department but the entire university and the community. Just think about the economic impact this stadium renovation for the Lafayette and Acadiana area. This is massive and long overdue.”
The donation will benefit the football program in recruiting and other aspects of the program, Napier said Tuesday. The donation, he noted, is the result of a longtime partnership with Lourdes, and partnerships “help transform communities.”
“The last few years when our program has needed help to continue to evolve and grow, Our Lady of Lourdes has consistently met our needs,” he said. “They’ve been there. They’ve always picked up the call.
“I think it’s important to realize that this will engage the community and the university campus. A year-round venue that can generate revenue and drive attendance and participation on game day to another level. It will give us an edge in recruiting. It’s going to allow us to get more talent, but importantly, character. We’re incredibly grateful for their support.”
At first glance, the hospital’s latest financial investment in UL’s athletic department is simply to help fund the renovations to Cajun Field, which still looks very similar to the field that originally opened on Sept. 25, 1971. However, the new stadium will also feature a full-service nutrition center for all of UL’s athletes, as well additional office space and operations facilities.
“As we know, there’s an arms race in college athletics with facilities and we expect this to be a first-class type of facility,” Yantko said. “Additionally supporting gameday experience. So it’s going to support us from a recruiting end, it’s going to help our student-athlete experience tremendously but also help our fan experience. It’s going to mean new amenities and premium assets to really be able to hone in on a modern gameday experience for Cajun Nation.”
Tuesday's blockbuster announcement is the culmination of talks that began 20 months ago between UL officials and Lourdes. The idea was first hatched, UL athletic director Bryan Maggard recalled, during a meeting between Yantko and Lourdes vice president Duke Walker at POUR restaurant in River Ranch.
Healy-Collier taking over as the hospital’s president on Feb. 22 earlier this season only worked to seal the deal.
“Timing is everything,” Yantko said. “With Kathy coming on board as new CEO, they really felt like this partnership was appropriate for us to really drive a stake in the ground as the partnership between Lourdes and UL Athletics.”
So much had already been done. The hospital's relationship with UL athletics dates back to 1987, and over the years Lourdes has continued to be a benefactor, providing gifts for endowments, scholarships and community campaigns.
The hospital has provided MRI and imaging availability for injured athletes, offered health screenings at UL athletic events, purchased equipment for athletic programs worked with the university to raise awareness of community health issues.
Perhaps no one has experienced Lourdes’ impact on UL’s athletic department more than assistant athletic director for sports medicine Travis Soileau, who is in his 18th year at UL and has led the sports medicine department since 2011.
“We’ve grown tremendously since 2011,” Soileau said. “Without the relationship we have with Lourdes, we wouldn’t be able to provide the level of care that we do provide for our student-athletes.
“They have been instrumental in the actual treatment and care of our student-athletes with our relationship with them.”
In the moment, Lourdes helps Soileau and his staff treat athletes by providing MRI facilities in a timely fashion.
“When I need an MRI, I need to get it done the same day for the next day,” Soileau said. “The availability they provide and not having to wait is a very important part of this. That’s only grown because of the partnership we have together and the commitment they have to the athletic department.
“We could not be the sports medicine department that we are internally here without what Lourdes does for us from a healthcare side of it and the access of resources they provide us.”
Lourdes continues to be a major player in the university’s healthcare alliance, which paid huge dividends to Soileau’s mission when the sports performance center launched in 2016.
“Many people probably don’t realize that Lourdes actually paid for most of the furnishings we have in our new athletic training room,” Soileau said.
Lourdes has also provided regular physicals for UL coaches athletics personnel and recently offered COVID vaccines for all UL athletes.
A new wearable technology called ‘Catapult’ provides the athletic department to with advanced health analytics in such areas as heart rate and speed. Lourdes and Park Place teamed with UL to make that project a reality.
“We know how fast Chris Smith was running in the kickoff return at Iowa State because of Catapult,” Yantko said. “I think he hit 24 miles an hour during that kick return.”
The naming-rights announcement also builds on the momentum Napier’s team began with the program’s first 10-win season with an 11-3 campaign in 2019 and then going 10-1 and finishing last season ranked No. 15 in the final AP poll.
“We’re really exciting for this thing to take off,” Yantko said. “Our student-athletes are excited. This help you to attract and retain top student-athletes, top coaches, top administrator to want to come here and make this place a destination to want to be at.”