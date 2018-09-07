A new multi-use development that will be smaller but similar to River Ranch and Sugar Mill Pond is in the works in Scott.

The still unnamed development was announced by Robert Daigle, co-owner Southern Lifestyle Development, at Thursday night's Scott City Council meeting. Daigle is also co-owner of Cottage Developers, the company he owns with his son, Jordan Daigle, that was established to build smaller scope developments like this one.

The development will be built along the new Apollo Road Extension, which will run from Old Spanish Trail to Rue du Belier. It will be built on 78 acres near Provost Road and will have a mix of differing homes, apartments, commercial and office space all around a central town square.

"We have been interested in developing in (Scott) for some time, and, to be honest with you, we've been looking for some time because it was difficult to find the site that is conducive for us to do what we'd like to do in the development process," Daigle said. "This could not have been done without the Apollo Road extension."

Daigle said the key is its being built so the community can walk everywhere within, shying away from the designs of suburban sprawl that became popular after World War II and embracing the way cities and towns were once designed.

According to Daigle, over 90 percent of mixed use developments fail because developers cut corners on four key factors, which he said he refuses to do. He defined them as:

Having a mixed-use town center at its heart, similar to River Ranch's town square.

Having a total mix of residential housing products from apartments with businesses on the first floor, attached town homes, small cottages and edge houses featuring 1,200-4,000 square feet.

Instead of big yards, using that extra space for parks, walking paths, common areas and open spaces for public use.

Making sure the community is walkable through measures to slow down traffic, having larger than required sidewalks and narrower intersections to reduce pedestrian crossing times and distances.

Daigle also said that they will dig retention ponds to be bigger than required and will have three drainage pipes taking water from adjacent neighborhoods to help with their flooding problem.

Daigle said the development should have between 250-275 single family detached homes and 120,000-150,000 square feet of retail space. He's estimating that the development should be finished in about four years.

"When you build communities, people want to be a part of this," he said. "I promise we'll get people who follow us that will be calling us to find out what we have planned and what's available. They know we're going to do it the right way, and we're going to be successful."