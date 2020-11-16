The holiday season is typically one of the busiest times of the year for those in the restaurant industry, but the pandemic has halted many of the usual gatherings and celebrations.
To help restaurants out during a tough year, EatLafayette has expanded its usual summer dining campaign to highlight the latest happenings at local eateries.
Here's a taste of what's happening this month at participating restaurants.
- Alexander Specialty Meat: Sunday barbecue and daily lunch specials
- All-Star Bake Shop: Thanksgiving pies in apple crumb, sweet potato, pumpkin, sweet dough, pecan and crawfish varieties
- Bailey's Seafood & Grill: Now open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays for breakfast and lunch
- Best Stop Supermarket: Now shipping boudin worldwide
- BJ's Pizza House: Bring your UL Ragin' Cajuns football ticket stub for 15% off your next dine-in or carryout order
- Cafe Coachella: Daily lunch specials
- Cajun Market Donut Company: $6 for a dozen glazed doughnuts on Fridays
- D'Wraps: Daily lunch specials
- Don's Seafood: Family seafood tailgate platters available for game day
- Dozo Restaurant: Happy hour specials from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, including $4 martinis, $5 appetizers, $6 sushi and 25% off champagne
- Ground Pat'i: Warm up by the indoor fireplace while eating a burger
- Hideaway Kitchen on Lee: The latest menu item is a roasted red pepper and gouda soup with grilled cheese; live music Wednesday through Sunday
- Izumi Ramen: Free gyoza, harumaki or edamame with purchase of a ramen bowl or any entrée from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday; $10 gift certificate with every $50 gift certificate purchase
- Jerk Xpress: Taco Tuesday specials of one huge island jerk taco with special sauce for $6 or two for $8
- Judice Inn: A fan favorite during the Ragin' Cajuns football season
- Julien's Po-Boys: $5 off a purchase of $30 or more or 15% off your next visit with website coupons
- Keller's Bakery: Pumpkin bread
- La Cuisine de Maman: Sunday brunch with live music
- La Pagua: The shrimp soup is a great way to warm up as the temperatures drop
- La Pizzeria: Half off bottled wine and draft beer plus $2 house wine by the glass from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Mandez Seafood Bar & Grill: Daily lunch specials
- Mel's Diner: daily blue plate specials
- Namwan Thai Kitchen: Warm up with a bowl of curry
- Nash's Restaurant: Try the prisoner red blend wine, an interesting mix of zinfandel with cabernet sauvignon, petite sirah and charbono
- Norbert's: daily lunch specials
- Pete's: Thursday trivia nights featuring prizes and Woodford Reserve bourbon on special
- Pimon Thai: daily lunch specials
- Pizza Village: The lasagna isn't new but it's an often-overlooked option made fresh from an old family recipe
- Rusted Rooster: New hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Saigon Noodles: New hours of operation are 10:20 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday thorugh Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Wing Fingers: The strawbanero — strawberry habanero — wing sauce is back
- Young's Sports Grill: Happy hour drink specials from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
Learn more about these restaurants and other local eateries by visiting eatlafayette.com.
Get notified of the latest restaurant news by signing up for EatLafayette's monthly newsletter at lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/549kjxo/EatLafayette and joining The Acadiana Advocate's Facebook group, Where Acadiana Eats.