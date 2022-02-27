As head of the 175-member Scott Business Association, Caleb Lege attends all city council meetings and committee meetings. He tries to stay on top of what’s happening in Scott and the mood around the city to the west of Lafayette.
Ask him about West Village and how the River Ranch-style project will change the city, and he will tell you what people are thinking.
“The majority of it is: It’s about time it happened in Scott,” he said. “We have a great community with awesome people and awesome business owners. It’s time for Scott to start expanding. Any kind of positive growth just adds to all the things we can do with the city and to the services that we have already.”
Now over three years removed from being announced, West Village is quickly becoming a reality with the potential to significantly alter the small but growing city attached to the Lafayette’s western edge. That was the sentiment back then when former Southern Lifestyle Development managing partner Robert Daigle and his son, Jordan, of Cottage Developers first pitched the idea of the traditional neighborhood development to city officials, but now that impact might be bigger than first believed.
West Village will be as big as Sugar Mill Pond, but it’s the access to Interstate 10 and the four-laned Apollo Road extension that has accelerated the interest more than people first anticipated.
“I’ll be real honest with you — in the next five years, definitely by the next Census, we’re going to nearly double in size,” Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said of the city, home to just over 8,000 residents. “I think it will be bigger than we expected. Just the location of it and it being on the only four-land corridor we’re really going to have in our community outside of I-10, it’s huge. It’s going to allow us to access the southern part of Lafayette.”
Work is continuing on extending Apollo Road to the Dulles Drive, which could serve as a western loop around Lafayette. It could be finished by April 2023 and bring 35,000 cars a day, Robert Daigle said. That's compared to Camellia Avenue, the River Ranch main artery that had 28,000 cars a day when it first opened.
That highway access is fueling interest in the development, which will feature between 400 and 450 homes along along with a 220-unit, three-story apartment complex that is expected to have construction begin this fall. About 200 home sites have been closed or under contract, Jordan Daigle said.
In the 18 months since they started selling the lots, Cottage Developers either put under contact or sold more sites than were sold in the first six years of Sugar Mill Pond, Robert Daigle said.
The commercial development on lots fronting Apollo Road has also followed. A developer on Thursday closed on the property just south of the Lafayette Parish Library’s Scott branch that will be a primary care clinic for Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Robert Daigle said. Other businesses signed on include a PJ’s Coffee, Fontenot Family Dentistry and Brian Schlesinger State Farm.
The Daigles are also in negotiations with a bank, they said. A regional restaurant could be announced later this spring.
“That interstate access cannot be overemphasized,” Robert Daigle said. “We’ve got people working in Crowley that are building houses here. They get on the interstate and are at their workplace in Scott in 20 minutes. That’s how long it takes me to get to River Ranch from here. That interstate commute opens up the market because of where we’re located. This is a game-changer.”
The development will bring more housing to an area that was one of the least-built areas of the parish in 2021, data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting shows. The eastern side of Carencro alone had almost three times as many new homes built (178) as the Scott area had (60). In 2020, the Scott area had only 34 new builds.
But other projects are going up as the home construction market exploded in 2021 to help meet the massive buyer demand. Cottage Developers recently began work on Berchman Oaks at the corner of Des Jacques Road and Westgate Road. It will feature 118 single family residential lots and two commercial lots.
In Scott, before West Village work began, “there hadn’t been a neighborhood built in 10 years. Just one small neighborhood,” Robert Daigle said. Now this will bring new buyers into the Scott market with houses that will likely be priced $300,000 and above, going for about $180 a square foot.
“It’s a housing option our community needed,” Richard said. “I think we have some other options in the middle price point range. You can get something from $150,000 up to the $240,000 range. We’re always looking at other ways to attract residents and have some housing options available for all.”
A key to landing more residential development, Robert Daigle noted, hinges on what other commercial development decides to establish a presence in West Village. The targets vary: a grocery store, two restaurants with outdoor seating in back that would face the Town Square (the development’s gathering location), a school, a hotel and even an assisted living facility. By the time construction is completed, it could have as many as 10 restaurants, he said.
At least six grocery stores have made offers on either some or all of the seven acres set aside for a store, he said.
“What I’ve learned from River Ranch and Sugar Mill Pond is patience,” Robert Daigle said. “You can sell (commercial lots), but you can paint yourself in a corner when the guys come that you really want and your residents want but you can’t service them. Fortunately, we don’t have to sit here and say, ‘Boy if we had more commercial sales we’d be doing good.’ Because residential sales have been (great). We’ve reduced so much bank debt that we’re almost debt-free on thing thing.
“But if you want the finished product to meet the vision you had when you started, you’ve got to have patience and you’ve got to wait for the right folks.”