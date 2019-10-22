Officials with University Hospital & Clinics will open its new Urgent Care Center on Wednesday after holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.
Staff at the center, 2390 W. Congress St., will serve Medicaid patients and others with private insurance on a walk-in basis with no appointment needed. Care will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends.
The 5,616-square-foot, $1 million facility will see an expected 11,000 patients its first year, UHC leaders said.
“We recognize illnesses don’t just happen during regular clinic hours; they happen later at night and on weekends too,” said Katie Hebert, CEO, University Hospital & Clinics. “This clinic provides anyone with Medicaid an option. They won’t need to go to the emergency room with an extended wait.”
UHC's emergency room, which like other ERs sees patients in order of severity of their condition, saw 52,000 patients last year. Opening an urgent care center will allow the ER to be used for true emergencies, officials said.
According to state health officials, ERs in Louisiana reported an average of 511 visits per 1,000 citizens in 2008, well above the national average of 401. When Medicaid patients visit an ER instead of a doctor during regular hours or at an urgent care clinic, the costs to both the state and the hospital increase.