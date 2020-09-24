A north Lafayette landscaping business will build a new location at 2110 S. College Road.
Scapes, Inc. owner Iggie Castille II was issued a building permit this week for just under $1 million for the 8,000-square-foot building over three acres near the corner of College Road and Market Place.
The business, which opened 23 years ago, has outgrown its current space at 3019 NW Evangeline Thruway. He bought the property in late 2017, records show.
“It’s been long overdue,” Castille said. “When we started out, we thought this would be all that we needed. We love the area, but we are landlocked and simply need more space.”
Construction should begin next month and take eight months, he said.
