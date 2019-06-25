Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Beauregard: 251789, Mineral Resources 22, June 17, Fontainebleau Operating, N 56 D 35' 29" W - 18,044.53' FROM NGS MON. "GORDON", LOCATED IN SEC 22-T06S-R10W.

Bossier: 251788, HA RA SUS; George Mills 1-12 HC, June 17, Swan Lake, Coney Park Gas, 1114' FWL & 307" FSL OF SEC 36-T16N-R11W. PBHL: 250' FSL & 393' FWL OF SEC 15-T15N-R11W.

Caddo: 251790, Ankerson, June 17, Caddo Pine Island, EGH Operating, 2454' FSL & 1491' FWL OF SEC 21-T22N-R15W.

Cameron: 251786, SL 344, June 17, Grand Lake, Marquis Resources, S 02 D 55' 10" E 12,928.24' FROM NTS MON. "GRAND", LOC IN T13S-R04W. PBHL: N 09 D 04' 49" E 2,602.28' FROM PSL, LOC IN T13S-R04W.

DeSoto: 251791, HA RA SU68; Petro Hunt 33 HS, June 18, Benson, Comstock Oil & Gas, 285' FNL & 2598' FWL, SEC 33. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2115' FEL, SEC 33.

DeSoto: 251792, HA RA SU68; Petro Hunt 33 HS, June 18, Benson, Comstock Oil & Gas, 302' FNL & 2598' FWL, SEC 33. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2190' FWL, SEC 33.

DeSoto: 251793, HA RA SU68; Petro Hunt 33 HS, June 18, Benson, Comstock Oil & Gas, 319' FNL & 2598' FWL, SEC 33. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2190' FEL, SEC 33..

Lincoln: 251787, LCV RA SUF; Heard et al 13-12 HC, June 17, Simsboro West, Range Louisiana Operating, 2280' FNL & 398' FEL OF SEC 13. PBHL: 1300' FNL & 1980' FEL OF SEC 12.

St. James: 251785, VUA; Hawthorne Land Co. et al, June 17, Burton West, Decker Operating Co., N 38 D 28' 28" E 25,498.94' FROM NGS MON. "ELM", LOC IN SEC 59-T12S-R15E. PBHL: S 58 D 03' 13" E 1,059.73' FROM SURF LOC IN SEC 59-T12S-R15E.

Weekly well info by parish