Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Beauregard: 251789, Mineral Resources 22, June 17, Fontainebleau Operating, N 56 D 35' 29" W - 18,044.53' FROM NGS MON. "GORDON", LOCATED IN SEC 22-T06S-R10W.
Bossier: 251788, HA RA SUS; George Mills 1-12 HC, June 17, Swan Lake, Coney Park Gas, 1114' FWL & 307" FSL OF SEC 36-T16N-R11W. PBHL: 250' FSL & 393' FWL OF SEC 15-T15N-R11W.
Caddo: 251790, Ankerson, June 17, Caddo Pine Island, EGH Operating, 2454' FSL & 1491' FWL OF SEC 21-T22N-R15W.
Cameron: 251786, SL 344, June 17, Grand Lake, Marquis Resources, S 02 D 55' 10" E 12,928.24' FROM NTS MON. "GRAND", LOC IN T13S-R04W. PBHL: N 09 D 04' 49" E 2,602.28' FROM PSL, LOC IN T13S-R04W.
DeSoto: 251791, HA RA SU68; Petro Hunt 33 HS, June 18, Benson, Comstock Oil & Gas, 285' FNL & 2598' FWL, SEC 33. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2115' FEL, SEC 33.
DeSoto: 251792, HA RA SU68; Petro Hunt 33 HS, June 18, Benson, Comstock Oil & Gas, 302' FNL & 2598' FWL, SEC 33. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2190' FWL, SEC 33.
DeSoto: 251793, HA RA SU68; Petro Hunt 33 HS, June 18, Benson, Comstock Oil & Gas, 319' FNL & 2598' FWL, SEC 33. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2190' FEL, SEC 33..
Lincoln: 251787, LCV RA SUF; Heard et al 13-12 HC, June 17, Simsboro West, Range Louisiana Operating, 2280' FNL & 398' FEL OF SEC 13. PBHL: 1300' FNL & 1980' FEL OF SEC 12.
St. James: 251785, VUA; Hawthorne Land Co. et al, June 17, Burton West, Decker Operating Co., N 38 D 28' 28" E 25,498.94' FROM NGS MON. "ELM", LOC IN SEC 59-T12S-R15E. PBHL: S 58 D 03' 13" E 1,059.73' FROM SURF LOC IN SEC 59-T12S-R15E.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|2
|233
|235
|Evangeline
|0
|132
|132
|Iberia
|3
|69
|72
|Jefferson Davis
|1
|53
|54
|Lafayette
|1
|27
|28
|St. Landry
|1
|78
|79
|St. Martin
|1
|68
|69
|St. Mary
|0
|178
|178
|Vermilion
|5
|136
|141
