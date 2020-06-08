Some families are being housed in local hotels at a reduced rate coordinated by the Acadiana Regional Coalition for Homelessness and Housing, director Leigh Rachal said.

Rachal, speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, said area hotels -- many of which were hit hard by the COVID-19 shutdown -- are also offering "to get an extra room free if two are paid for" as people have struggled with keeping their housing in recent months.

Many found living with others to be stressful, she noted, and shelters have been at maximum capacity.

The number of homeless people could rise in the coming months. A state moratorium on evictions will expire next while, while a federal moratorium expires next month.

“We know there will be an enormous need for help with rental assistance once the moratorium on evictions begin," Rachal said. "People keep asking me, ‘What’s the plan?’ Right now, there is no plan because there are no resources to meet the need."

Rachal reported 233 homeless households are in hotels now with new ones being identified. Also, 75 children from 35 households are living in hotels and another 40 children are in family shelters.

Tenants and landlors are being encouraged to work out payment agreements for back rent. In Lafayette, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $750-$800, Rachal said, making it challenging for someone to come up with two or three months to catch up on your rent.

“Homelessness is one paycheck away for many people in America, and COVID-19 is really testing this,” Rachal said.