A Lafayette food company has launched a liquid sweetener that is made from fruits, vegetables and spices.
John Panaro, owner and research and development manager of Panaro Food Innovations, on Thursday unveiled the Sweet Smart, a shelf-stable, vegan product with a natural and rare sugars for what he says is a well-rounded sweetness with no unpleasant aftertaste.
A native of New York with a degree from the Culinary Institute of America, Panaro developed the product in his space at the Opportunity Machine in Lafayette.
Sweet Smart, he noted, has half the calories and half the sugar than other natural liquid sweeteners, has four grams of fiber per serving, low sodium and high potassium levels and contains antioxidants that come from fruits, vegetables and spices. The product comes in 8-ounce bottles and in three flavors: original, passion fruit and sweet heat.
Panaro, who is now working on the powdered version of the product, said he will focus on sales online but is open to selling it inside stores.