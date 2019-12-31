Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

DeSoto: 252156, HA RC SUB; DeSoto fam 15-22, Dec. 23, Red River-Bull Bayou, Vine Oil & Gas, 659' FEL & 277' FSL OF SEC 9-T13N-R12W. PBHL: 556' FWL & 330' FSL OF SEC 22-T13N-R12W, HA RC SUL.

DeSoto: 252157, HA RC SUA; DeSoto fam 16-21, Dec. 23, Red River-Bull Bayou, Vine Oil & Gas, 650' FEL & 307' FSL OF SEC 9-T13N-R12W. PBHL: 430' FEL & 2529' FNL OF SEC 21-T13N-R12W, HA RC SUC.

DeSoto: 252158, HA RC SUA; DeSoto fam 16-21, Dec. 23, Red River-Bull Bayou, Vine Oil & Gas, 649' FEL & 337' FSL OF SEC 9-T13N-R12W. PBHL: 1418' FEL & 2532' FNL OF SEC 21-T13N-R12W, HA RC SUC.

Red River: 252159, HA RC SUZ; Blackstone 34-3 HC, Dec. 26, Bracky Branch, Vine Oil & Gas, 233' FNL & 409' FEL OF SEC 34-T14N-R10W. PBHL: 230' FSL & 1358' FEL OF SEC 3-T13N-R10W.

Red River: 252160, HA RC SUZ; Blackstone 34-3 HC, Dec. 26, Bracky Branch, Vine Oil & Gas, 263' FNL & 409' FEL OF SEC 34-T14N-R10W. PBHL: 2595' FNL & 455' FEL OF SEC 3-T13N-R10W.

Red River: 252161, HA RC SUZ; McKissak 34-3 HC, Dec. 26, Bracky Branch, Vine Oil & Gas, 2' FSL & 2084' FWL OF SEC 27-T14N-R10W. PBHL: 2578' FNL & 1327' FWL OF SEC 3-T13N-R10W.

Red River: 252162, HA RC SUZ; McKissak 34-3 HC, Dec. 26, Bracky Branch, Vine Oil & Gas, 28' FNL & 2085' FWL OF SEC 34-T14N-R10W. PBHL: 2582' FNL & 2205' FWL OF SEC 3-T13N-R10W.

Red River: 252163, HA RC SUZ; McKissak 34-3 HC, Dec. 26, Bracky Branch, Vine Oil & Gas, 58' FNL & 2085' FWL OF SEC 34-T14N-R10W. PBHL: 2587' FNL & 2211' FEL OF SEC 3-T13N-R10W.

St. Helena: 252164, MIO RA SUA; Denkmann SEG, Dec. 26, Greesburg Southeast, TMR Exploration, 492' FWL & 2243' FNL OF SEC 22-T3S-R6E.

Union: 252165, RCLK 34, Dec. 26, Unionville, Fontainbleau Operating, 340' FNL & 1591' FWL OF SEC 34-T20N-R1W.

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

3224227
 Evangeline0131131
 Iberia26971
 Jefferson Davis25355
 Lafayette026 26
 St. Landry57984 
 St. Martin17778
St. Mary 177178
Vermilion 4136140

