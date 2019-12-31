Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
DeSoto: 252156, HA RC SUB; DeSoto fam 15-22, Dec. 23, Red River-Bull Bayou, Vine Oil & Gas, 659' FEL & 277' FSL OF SEC 9-T13N-R12W. PBHL: 556' FWL & 330' FSL OF SEC 22-T13N-R12W, HA RC SUL.
DeSoto: 252157, HA RC SUA; DeSoto fam 16-21, Dec. 23, Red River-Bull Bayou, Vine Oil & Gas, 650' FEL & 307' FSL OF SEC 9-T13N-R12W. PBHL: 430' FEL & 2529' FNL OF SEC 21-T13N-R12W, HA RC SUC.
DeSoto: 252158, HA RC SUA; DeSoto fam 16-21, Dec. 23, Red River-Bull Bayou, Vine Oil & Gas, 649' FEL & 337' FSL OF SEC 9-T13N-R12W. PBHL: 1418' FEL & 2532' FNL OF SEC 21-T13N-R12W, HA RC SUC.
Red River: 252159, HA RC SUZ; Blackstone 34-3 HC, Dec. 26, Bracky Branch, Vine Oil & Gas, 233' FNL & 409' FEL OF SEC 34-T14N-R10W. PBHL: 230' FSL & 1358' FEL OF SEC 3-T13N-R10W.
Red River: 252160, HA RC SUZ; Blackstone 34-3 HC, Dec. 26, Bracky Branch, Vine Oil & Gas, 263' FNL & 409' FEL OF SEC 34-T14N-R10W. PBHL: 2595' FNL & 455' FEL OF SEC 3-T13N-R10W.
Red River: 252161, HA RC SUZ; McKissak 34-3 HC, Dec. 26, Bracky Branch, Vine Oil & Gas, 2' FSL & 2084' FWL OF SEC 27-T14N-R10W. PBHL: 2578' FNL & 1327' FWL OF SEC 3-T13N-R10W.
Red River: 252162, HA RC SUZ; McKissak 34-3 HC, Dec. 26, Bracky Branch, Vine Oil & Gas, 28' FNL & 2085' FWL OF SEC 34-T14N-R10W. PBHL: 2582' FNL & 2205' FWL OF SEC 3-T13N-R10W.
Red River: 252163, HA RC SUZ; McKissak 34-3 HC, Dec. 26, Bracky Branch, Vine Oil & Gas, 58' FNL & 2085' FWL OF SEC 34-T14N-R10W. PBHL: 2587' FNL & 2211' FEL OF SEC 3-T13N-R10W.
St. Helena: 252164, MIO RA SUA; Denkmann SEG, Dec. 26, Greesburg Southeast, TMR Exploration, 492' FWL & 2243' FNL OF SEC 22-T3S-R6E.
Union: 252165, RCLK 34, Dec. 26, Unionville, Fontainbleau Operating, 340' FNL & 1591' FWL OF SEC 34-T20N-R1W.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|3
|224
|227
|Evangeline
|0
|131
|131
|Iberia
|2
|69
|71
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|53
|55
|Lafayette
|0
|26
|26
|St. Landry
|5
|79
|84
|St. Martin
|1
|77
|78
|St. Mary
|1
|177
|178
|Vermilion
|4
|136
|140
