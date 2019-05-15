Ross Mortgage Corp., a Michigan-based full-service residential mortgage lender, will open its first office in Louisiana in Lafayette.

The office, located at 900 S. College Road Suite 303, will offer a full range of mortgage products and classes and education opportunities for realtors and homebuyers. Mortgage lending expert Ashley Courville, who has 10 years of mortgage experience, will lead the office.

“While Ross Mortgage continues to expand, we seek out the best mortgage lending professionals who possess the talent, connections and resources to integrate our brand into a new market,” CEO Tim Ross said. “Ashley is a natural fit to lead the Ross Mortgage Lafayette office, as she is passionate about her community and helping clients navigate the complex home buying and mortgage loan process.”

Courville will be responsible for originating loans and coordinating community outreach efforts to build relationships. She leverages digital tools and social media to help her local real estate community generate leads through the Loan Officer Leads Academy and Agent Acceleration programs.

Ross Mortgage operates 17 locations in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Maryland.