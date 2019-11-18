Cassie Doyle with Taylor Marie Swift on the Discover Lafayette podcast from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

Screenwriter Cassie Doyle, a Lafayette native and University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate, had two of her movies premier on Lifetime this year.

Doyle spoke about her the highlights of her career with Jan Swift and Taylor Marie Swift with the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here. Doyle and Taylor Marie Swift were childhood friends.

Doyle has written feature-length films The Road Home for Christmas and Radio Christmas. In 2018, two of her other Christmas films, A Christmas in Tennessee and A Christmas Contract, aired on Lifetime. A Christmas Contract was filmed in Lafayette.

After college she moved to New York in 2015 and initially served as an assistant for a small jewelry design company before landing a job as an assistant at A&E Networks where she made contacts in the industry and started writing. She is a member of The Writers Guild and is currently working on new projects that aren’t related to the Christmas season.