Cassie Doyle with Taylor Marie Swift on the Discover Lafayette podcast from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
Screenwriter Cassie Doyle, a Lafayette native and University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate, had two of her movies premier on Lifetime this year.
Doyle spoke about her the highlights of her career with Jan Swift and Taylor Marie Swift with the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here. Doyle and Taylor Marie Swift were childhood friends.
Doyle has written feature-length films The Road Home for Christmas and Radio Christmas. In 2018, two of her other Christmas films, A Christmas in Tennessee and A Christmas Contract, aired on Lifetime. A Christmas Contract was filmed in Lafayette.
After college she moved to New York in 2015 and initially served as an assistant for a small jewelry design company before landing a job as an assistant at A&E Networks where she made contacts in the industry and started writing. She is a member of The Writers Guild and is currently working on new projects that aren’t related to the Christmas season.
Acadiana Business Today: GL's Mongolian Grill to open Saturday at former Coyote Blues building; UL mechanical engineering department head says a manufacturing center would boost research, teaching
GL's Mongolian Grill, a Mongolian and sushi restaurant located in the former Coyote Blues building, will open Saturday.
Deep within the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s engineering school, Alan Barhorst wants to build more than a first-rate manufacturing center.
How I Got Here with Good Eats Kitchen owner Boyer Derise: Planned production facility will help company enter wholesale market
Boyer Derise is chef and owner of Good Eats Kitchen, a prepared meal service that he started in 2016. He plans to expand and offer a wholesale…
JD Bancshares, the Jennings-based owner of JD Bank that has an office in Lafayette, has named Bruce W. Elder as president and CEO.
As people and businesses become more and more connected digitally, it may feel harder to have a real relationship with customers or each other.