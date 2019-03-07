After a successful exploratory session at the Southern Screen Film Festival last year, Create Louisiana and CREATE Lafayette will be bringing a free film finance workshop to Lafayette.

Film Independent, a nonprofit arts organization based out of Los Angeles that champions independent film making, will be holding a workshop on March 30 in the Rosa Parks Transportation Center multi-purpose room in conjunction with CREATE Lafayette.

“In looking to provide more support for the creative industries that contribute to our Cultural Economy, this Film Financing Workshop, provided the perfect opportunity to bring professional development to Lafayette to improve the financial benefit of our local film industry workers," said Kate Durio with the CREATE Initiative. "By hosting this event for free for Lafayette area filmmakers, we are saving $275 for each participant, which removes one more barrier from those looking to learn how to fund their film projects.”

According to Jolene Pinder, executive director of Create Louisiana, most filmmakers agree that raising money is the toughest part of getting movies made regardless of budget. The workshop will have producer Stu Pollard on hand to lead an "immersive day on finding the money for independent film projects."

"One of the major takeaway from that session was that the Lafayette community is interested in building capacity on the film finance, producing and attractive investment front," Pinder said. "I'm really excited about this collaboration and it's free thanks to the support of CREATE Lafayette."

The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 30. AOC Community Media will also be hosting an open house with tours of their studios equipment and classes available with a membership from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those interested can register for free through a form linked here.