While most students across the country are told the only way to find a good job is by going to college after high school. However, this week hundreds of Acadiana students were shown that there are many career opportunities in the manufacturing industry that they could pursue.

As part of Manufacturing Week 2019, 400 high school students from across Acadiana took part in 22 tours of 11 local manufacturing businesses, including CCI Pipeline Systems, CLECO, M&M International, Franks International, Peppers Unlimited, Haliburton, Stuller and International Paper. The goal of the weeklong event is to increase awareness among high school students of career opportunities in local manufacturing industry.

Abigail Perez and Ty Richard were two of five students from Acadiana High School who are also enrolled in classes at W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center. They toured International Paper on Thursday afternoon said the experience showed them not there are good paying manufacturing jobs that they could pursue right here in the Lafayette area. They also discovered new ways they could use the associate's and bachelor's degrees they are planning to pursue.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Before I came here, I had an idea of what I wanted to do, which is engineering, but I didn't know exactly what," Perez said. "After she talked about the different types of engineering and how they can be used, I think it really helped me figure out which way I wanted to go."

The group's teacher is Phillip Ryland, who teaches robotics, computer science and computer-aided drafting and design and machine and manufacturing at the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center. Being able to tour manufacturing facilities, allows his students to see in real life what they've been learning in class, he said.

"It's pretty cool. The cool thing about it is how they've machined everything and automated it and used engineering to make the process as efficient as possible. The machine that put the boxes together with glue strips it put down was really cool," Richard said. "I'm hoping to go to computer-aided design at (South Louisiana Community College) and then go to UL (Lafayette) to get my degree in engineering."

International Paper also wants to show potential workers coming out of high school and technical school that they are a viable option for employment in Acadiana, said Melissa Francois, human resources specialist for the company. She said the company has entry level positions with a starting pay of more than $14 that do not require a high school diploma.

"If (the students) wanted to, when they graduate, they could be hired on here as entry-level general helpers making $14.08 an hour and $15.61 an hour after two months," Francois said.

Manufacturing Week is an annual event that takes place in the first week of October as part of Louisiana's Dream It. Do It. Initiative. Along with 22 in-person tours, three virtual tours were given through One Acadiana's Career Awareness Platform via a Nepris virtual system.